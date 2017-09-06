Mel C Says Spice Girls Have Discussed Return Of Musical VIVA FOREVER!

Mel C AKA Sporty Spice has told Gay Times that the Spice Girls have discussed a return for their West End jukebox musical Viva Forever!.

"I loved it, too," she said in response to the anger the musical isn't still running. "What happened? What went wrong?

"It was such an exciting time. I started my career in musical theatre. I went to a performing arts college, and for me to work in the West End and then have the Spice Girls musical on the West End was such a thrill.

"It sadly closed after six months, but I think, at some point, yeah - at some point, I think. The music lends itself so well to musical theatre and I just think, at some point, we will.

"It's something we talk about. We'd really love to make that work and for people, not only in London to enjoy it but tour it and take it international. We'd love to do that!"

Viva Forever! was written by Jennifer Saunders and produced by Judy Craymer. It had a short run in the West End, playing from December 2012 to June 2013.

Would you like to see it spice up your life again?

