Megan Hilty, Marrisa Jaret Winokur, andÂ Jane Alexander to Star in 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' Holiday Films

Lifetime has announced the network's It's a Wonderful Lifetime lineup, which features 14 all-new original movies and nine acquired films. Starring in these films includes a slew of Broadway stars such as Megan Hilty, Marrisa Jaret Winokur, and Jane Alexander.

The holiday films begins with the It's A Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special hosted by Melissa Joan Hart on November 17th, with the first film, My Christmas Inn starring Jackée Harry, airing on November 21st followed by a special week featuring five nights of premieres, each week of the holiday season will feature new movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hart and Harry will also be in movies during the series, along with Cheryl Ladd, Toni Braxton, Tatyana Ali, Loretta Devine, Valarie Pettiford, Obba Babatundé, Jasmine Guy, Diane Ladd, June Squibb, and Patricia Richardson.

Toni Braxton stars in Every Day Is Christmas, premiering on November 24th at 8pm EST/PST. The film also stars Gloria Reuben, Towanda Braxton & Michael Jai White

Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol," shrewd money manager Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) gets the holiday visit of a lifetime. A self-proclaimed workaholic who "humbugs" love, Alexis ends up embracing the spirit of Christmas when her past, present, and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can't buy: her heart. Every Day is Christmas is produced by Brightlight Pictures. Kevin Leslie is producer. Toni Braxton, Craig Baumgarten, Kenneth Crear, Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring, and Jonathan Shore executive produce. David Weaver directs from a script by Karen Schaler.

Jingle Belle stars Tatyana Ali, Cornelius Smith Jr., Loretta Devine, Valarie Pettiford, Obba Babatunde, Keshia Knight Pulliam & Tempestt Bledsoe. The film premieres on November 25th at 8pm EST/PST. Every year, Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) and her high school sweetheart Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.), rocked their small town's annual Christmas Eve Pageant with a sweet Christmas duet. But after graduation, Isabelle left to study at Juillard in New York - leaving Mike behind. Years later, when Isabelle returns to her hometown to write music for the annual Christmas Eve Pageant, she is shocked to learn that Mike is the one directing the show. Can Isabelle and Mike put the past behind them and reunite on stage for another show-stopping duet? Jingle Belle is produced by Hybrid, LLC. original cast members Devine and Babatundé appear alongside Pettiford in Jingle Belle, a love story that centers around a small town Christmas Eve pageant. Jingle Belle is set to premiere November 25.

Airing on November 30th at 8pm EST/PST, Melissa Joan Hart, Marissa Winokur, Conchata Ferrell and Rizwan Manji star in A Very Nutty Christmas. Hard-working bakery owner Kate Holiday (Melissa Joan Hart), has more cookie orders than she has time to fill this holiday season, and when her boyfriend suddenly breaks up with her, any shred of Christmas joy she was hanging onto, immediately disappears. After Kate hangs the last ornament on the tree and goes to bed, she awakens the next morning to a little bit of Christmas magic. She gets the surprise of her life when Chip (Barry Watson), a handsome soldier who may or may not be the Nutcracker Prince from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, appears in her living room. A Very Nutty Christmas is produced by Hartbreak Films. Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart executive produce. Colin Theys serves as director with a script written by Juliet and Keith Giglio.

Megan Hilty stars alongside Noah Mills and June Squibb in Santa's Boots, airing on December 8th at 8pm EST/PST. When Holly (Megan Hilty) returns home for Christmas expecting the same as any other year, she's blindsided to learn her family's department store is on the brink of foreclosure. To keep the business going, Holly fills in as Santa's Helper and meets the surprisingly young and handsome Nick (Noah Mills), who has been hired to play Santa at the store this year. Their undeniable chemistry and charisma draw in big crowds, until suddenly, Nick disappears. As Christmas day inches closer, Holly scrambles to find Nick with only one clue - his misplaced black boot. Santa's Boots is produced by Front Street Pictures, with Barbara Lieberman and Charles Cooper as executive producers. Shawn Tolleson directs with a script written by Shannon Phipps and Shawn Tolleson.

Jasmine Guy stars alongside Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph and Kadeem Hardison in The Christmas Pact, on December 2nd at 8pm EST/PST. Can best friends fall in love? That's the question next door neighbors Sadie (Kyla Pratt) and Ben (Jarod Joseph) will answer as they keep the spirit of Christmas and the magic of their childhood pact alive! When they were eight years old, they planted a scrawny 3-foot tall Christmas tree behind their church and the Christmas Pact began. But as life gets in the way the pact is threatened to be broken. Ben and Sadie need some Christmas Magic to recommit to each other and promise to keep their special holiday traditions. With each Christmas that passes by, Ben and Sadie's Christmas tree grows taller and stronger; and so does their love. The pact bearing fruit to the magic of Christmas and the undeniable answer. Yes, friends can fall in love! The Christmas Pact is produced by Annuit Coeptis Entertainment. Executive Producer Timothy O.Johnson, Marita Grabniak directs from a script written by Damon Hill and Blaine Chiappetta.

Christmas Lost and Found stars Diane Ladd alongside Tiya Sircar and Ed Ruttle and premieres on December 7th at 8pm EST/PST. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney Kennison (Tiya Sircar) is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances (Diane Ladd). Excited that her granddaughter is finally home for the holidays, Frances decides to bestow Whitney with the precious Kennison family Christmas ornaments. But when Whitney mistakenly throws out the box of ornaments, Grandma Frances must stealthily devise a fun Christmas scavenger hunt to remind Whitney what the holiday is all about. It's a race against time as Whitney reclaims the family ornaments, finds romance and learns the lesson Grandma Frances imparts. Christmas Lost and Found is produced by Stephanie Germain Productions and Front Street Productions, with Stephanie Germain and Harvey Kahn as executive producers. Michael Scott directs from a script by Jennifer Notas Shapiro.Diane Ladd is set to appear as Grandma Frances in Christmas Lost and Found. After her granddaughter mistakenly throws out a box of the family's Christmas ornament, Grandma Frances devises a scavenger hunt to reclaim the cherished family heirlooms and teach her granddaughter what the holiday is all about. Christmas Lost and Found premieres December 7.

"It's a Wonderful Lifetime is back in a major way with more hours of holiday programming than we have ever had before," said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Movies, Limited Series and Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. "By stacking our originals with beloved stars from some of the most iconic television shows we grew up with, we are tapping into the nostalgic feelings of familiarity and comfort that everyone wants for the holidays."

