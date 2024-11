Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 5 revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Meet all of the contestants who are moving forward in the competition below!

High School:

Yaira Spears

Graduating from Booker High School in 2025

Macy Bettwieser

Graduating from Hartford High School in 2025

Aaiden Cotton

Graduating from Eastside Highschool in 2027

Khalid Trent

Graduating from West Brook High School in 2026

Ashlee Fucarino

Graduating from Wantagh High School / Long Island High School for the Arts in 2025

Emersyn Hunt

Graduating from Rocklin High School in 2027

Zakk Massa

Graduating from Terre Haute North Vigo High school in 2027

Lillian Duncan

Graduating from Arrow Christian Academy in 2026

Apalonia Passetti

Graduating from Wyoming Valley West School District in 2027

Marco Rodriguez

Graduating from Riverview Senior High School in 2025

Tyler Landusky

Graduating from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 2025

Rika Nishikawa

Graduating from Homeschool in 2025

Maya Johnson

Graduating from Mount Saint Mary Academy in 2025

Patrick Ford

Graduating from Eastside High School in 2027

Tyler Stover

Graduating from Lincoln Southwest High School in 2025

Wrigley Mancha

Graduating from Davenport Central in 2026

College:

Fernando Flores

Graduating from Manhattan School of Music in 2026

Josh Thone

Graduating from UW Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts in 2026

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Graduating from University of Michigan in 2026

Tarrick Walker

Graduating from AMDA in 2027

Dylan Renart

Graduating from University of Hartford in 2025

Gabriel Sanchez

Graduating from University of Michigan in 2026

Erin Morton

Graduating from University of Cincinnati in 2026

Emily Marx

Graduating from Ithaca College in 2028

Angelina Milici

Graduating from Marymount Manhattan College in 2025

Nino de la Torre

Graduating from Manhattan School of Music in 2026

Elijah V. Ramos

Graduating from Manhattan School of Music in 2026

Gavin Blonda

Graduating from University of New Hampshire in 2025

Gianna DiTucci

Graduating from Manhattan School of Music in 2026

Kirsten Braceras

Graduating from Santa Fe College in 2026

Rachael Harper

Graduating from Texas Tech University in 2027

Myriam Zamy

Graduating from New York University in 2027