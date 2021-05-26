Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Musical Theatre Taught Charlotte Odusanya About Self Love and Respect

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Charlotte Odusanya shares more about her charity, what musical theatre means to her, and a time to turned an embarrassing moment into a teachable lesson!

What is a fond memory you have from a showcase?

My voice teacher has her students come together and showcase the work we've all done through the year. This was my first time performing my material and I was nervous but excited. I remember telling myself before I sang to "not mess up the words" and what did I do right after I said that? MESSED UP THE WORDS! I ended up scatting for a few bars before going back to the song. Was it humiliating? Absolutely. Am I happy that it happened to me? ABSOLUTELY! I was so focused on doing perfect that I ended up doing the opposite. I'm so grateful that it happened to me because I learned that when you fall off the wagon, you have to get right back up! I was proud of myself for improvising in the moment and not beating myself up about it. After all, the best people in theatre have their embarrassing moments!

What charity did you pick and why?

Black Career Women's Network. I'm a strong believer in helping out my fellow black sisters, and I know that in whatever industry it's harder for us to find jobs. I chose this charity because black women are so capable of working in whatever field they choose. This charity helps black women achieve their dreams, and prove society wrong.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre to me means having respect. When watching a production I have so much respect for the actors on stage giving it their all. I also have massive respect for the crew who works behind the scenes. It's a beautiful collaborative effort that makes me so appreciative of performing arts. It taught me to have self love and respect for myself.

