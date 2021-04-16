Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Drew Seeley Is Ready to Sing You a Custom Song!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Drew Seeley, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

Couple of feet videos, I guess that's a thing! Ha! Usually custom songs and shout outs are the most fun to come up with.

Who are you a super fan of?

My wife and daughter, mom and dad. And all the performers on Broadway who give it 200% each night. I hope stages light up again soon!

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm a Canadian and not a bad downhill skier.



When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

Hop a flight to the big apple!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Moulin Rouge! again - after this year I feel like singing along to hundreds of awesome songs for a few hours, don't you?!

At age 11, he was cast in Harold Prince's revival of Showboat and hasn't looked back since. Other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, as the final Bob Gaudio, and The Little Mermaid as Prince Eric. Drew also toured North & South America starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical: The Concert.