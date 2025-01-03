Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below on January 19.

Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 19 to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Kristabel Kenta-Bibi from Glastonbury, Connecticut.

What do you love the most about performing?

I just love making people laugh/smile! Performing is where I am able to do that the most and have the opportunity to fail forward in the process to be a stronger storyteller.

What's a role that you'd love to play someday and why?

The dream role's list is EXPANSIVE but, Persephone in Hadestown comes to mind because of how heavily the role is influenced by icons like Eartha Kitt and Sarah Vaughn. I am a HUGE jazz cat and Broadway's origins circle back to black culture.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

My high school theatre teacher/adademic advisor Alexandra "Sasha" London- Thompson! She has been one of my biggest cheerleaders alongside my parents who believed in my artistry.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I fractured my wrist when I was tap dancing in my basement. I was 7 years old. The wood floor was slippery. Not my proudest performance memory.

Watch Kristabel's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: