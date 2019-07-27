Meet the Current Cast of COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Welcome back to the Rock!

Come From Away is in its third year on Broadway, and since it opened in 2017, the musical has taken the world by storm.

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg followed by a return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre where it played to sold-out houses for a year. Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away transferred to Toronto's Elgin Theatre earlier this year where the production is now in its second year. A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018 and is currently booking into its 3rd year.

A fourth production of Come From Away opened to critical acclaim at London's Phoenix Theatre, following a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. And a fifth production of Come From Away just made its Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne.

Today, we're getting to know the current residents of Gander with a run-down of the 2019 Broadway company!

Stratford Festival: As You Like It, The Hypochondriac; Royal Alexandra/La Jolla Playhouse/Seattle Rep: Come From Away; National Arts Centre: Enron, The Sound of Music, Tartuffe, Metamorphoses; Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland: Oil and Water; AfterImage; Fear of Flight. Twitter: @petieb. Ms. Bromley proudly hails from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gratefully making his Broadway debut! A BroadwayWorld and Craig Noel award nominee, Geno has appeared Off-Broadway, on national tours and regionally at La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, Heritage Theatre and many others. Favorite credits include: Allegiance, The Producers, The Foreigner, Next to Normal, The Full Monty, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Assassins, and Little Shop of Horrors. MFA, Sarah Lawrence College, Dual BA, Hartwick College. For my amazing family. www.GenoCarr.com

Broadway: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway: Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, Closer Than Ever. Regional: Annie Get Your Gun(PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV: "Feed The Beast;" "Elementary;" "All My Children;" "The Good Wife;" "Rescue Me." Film: Uncertainty (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). M.F.A. Acting, UC Irvine.

Last seen as Johanna in critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre. Broadway: Les Misérables (Cosette.) 1st National: Anything Goes (Hope Harcourt). Regional: The Unsinkable Molly Brown at The Denver Center, Footloose at PCLO. University of Michigan, BFA Musical Theatre. Love to Mom, Dad, Sarah, Chris, Jimmy, & Joe.

De'lon Grant makes his Broadway debut! National tours: Jersey Boys. Some regional credits include Invisible Man (Huntington Theatre/Studio Theatre), The Scottsboro Boys (SpeakEasy Stage), Douglass (Theatre Wit), Cymbeline (Actor's Shakespeare Project). To my family and friends, thanks for your constant support! www.thedelon.com, Instagram: @thedelondotcom, Twitter: @thedelondotcom

Broadway: Billy Elliot, Annie. Off Broadway: Adding Machine: A Musical (OBIE, Lucille Lortel Award). National Tours: Showboat, Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast. Regional: Goodman: House and Garden; Chicago Shakes: Cymbeline; Writers Theatre: Another Part Of The Forest; Indiana Rep: Inherit The Wind; Alliance Theatre: Bull Durham. TV: "The Good Wife," "Boardwalk Empire," "Elementary," "Prison Break."

La Jolla/Seattle Repertory/Ford's Theatre: Come From Away (Kevin T). Broadway: Memphis (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms); Lennon; Into the Woods; The Civil War; Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway: Finian's Rainbow; My Life With Albertine; Godspell; Murder in the First. Regional: Sweeney Todd; Baby; Chess; Little Fish. TV: "The Good Wife," "Wallflowers." Chad won a Bistro Award for his solo cabaret show. More at www.chadkimball.com. Twitter: @chadkimball1.

Broadway: Sister Act, The Pee Wee Herman Show. Select Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte Theater), Shakespeare's R&J, Bernstein's Mass (Carnegie Hall). Credits include leading roles in Film, TV, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre Companies including The Public Theatre, Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, and Tectonic Theater Project. Caesar has also appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and various national and international concert tours. BFA, Ithaca College. Twitter: @CaesarSamayoa.

Q. Smith (Hannah & Others)

A heartfelt, thank you to all involved: My amazing cast members, David and Irene, Christopher Ashley, the entire creative team, crew, the coolest band on Broadway, and Junkyard Dog Productions. A special thank you to my parents and family for always believing in me, BRS/GAGE, my light, and my beautiful friends. I dedicate this show to Hannah O'Rourke and her family and the people of Newfoundland. Ithaca College Graduate. Psalm 139. www.QdotSmith.com

A Dora award-winning actress for This Wide Night (Mercury), Astrid originated the roles of Germaine in Belles Soeurs, The Musical(Segal/NAC) and Fielding in The Colony of Unrequited Dreams(Artistic Fraud). She also originated roles in Myth of The Ostrich(Toronto Fringe); The Way Back to Thursday (Theatre Passe Muraille) and Baal - a rock 'n roll play (Mercury). www.the-river-you-step-in.ca

Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, She Loves Me, On the 20th Century, The Music Man, 42nd Street, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along. Off-Broadway: And the World Goes 'Round, Closer Than Ever, Scrambled Feet. On PBS: 'Follies: In Concert,' 'Crazy For You,' 'Company.' Film: Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened. With brother Bob Walton, wrote, Mid-life! The Crisis Musical and Mid-life 2! #WhatDidIComeInHereFor?, both with R&H Theatricals. www.midlifethecrisismusical.com.

Sharon Wheatley originated the role of Diane and appears on the cast album. Previous Broadway includes Avenue Q, Les Miserables, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Also a writer, her published memoir 'Til The Fat Girl Sings is available on her website www.sharonwheatley.com and on Amazon. Sharon is joyfully mother to Charlotte (20) and Beatrix (10) who make life worth living. Many thanks to Rachel Hoffman, Craig Holzberg, and Chris Ashley. For Mom and Dad.

Most recently seen as Duane Bolden in world premiere of DAVE at Arena Stage. Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz. Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys, Saved. National tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional includes Sunday in the Park With George (Huntington), The Whipping Man (KC Rep), Tales of the City (A.C.T.), TSB (Guthrie), Hairspray (Marriott Lincolnshire), Smokey Joe's Café(Cape Playhouse), HSM2 (NCT), Memphis (La Jolla/5th Ave), and Dreamgirls (NCT). Film: Finding Me: Truth. TV: "FBI"; "Finding Me: The Series." BFA: CCM.

Broadway Shows: Motown, Memphis, All Shook Up, Phantom, Caroline Or Change, Oklahoma !, Putting It Together, On The Town, The Capeman, Titanic, Crazy For You, Nick & Nora, Me And My Girl, Anything Goes, Sunday In The Park, Mastergate, Baby, Wind In The Willows, Sweet Bird Of Youth, Zalmen...

Tony is a proud East Coast Canadian. Selected credits include: Broadway: Rock of Ages. International: John Kelly - The Boys in the Photograph, Peter Allen (U/S) - The Boy From OZ, Bobby Strong - Urinetown, Jamie - The Last Five Years, Simeon - Joseph, Frank'N'Furter - Rocky Horror Show. Love to my family and wife Natalie.

Broadway: Hands On A Hardbody. National Tours: Memphis, Hairspray, Full Monty. Regional: Ford's Theatre: Come From Away, 110 In The Shade; Stages Repertory: Next To Normal; Shakespeare Theatre: Secret Garden; Paper Mill & TUTS: Curtains; Geva: Spelling Bee; Others: Drowsy Chaperone, Les Miserables, Urinetown. For Bricker, Bradley, & MDRJIRHnDF.

Julie Reiber is so grateful to be a part of this exceptional story, sharing a hopeful and timely message of kindness, acceptance and generosity. Broadway: Wicked, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, All Shook Up, Newsies, On a Clear Day, Brooklyn The Musical.Favorite roles are wife and mama. Love to Tune, Phoebs and Robbie. www.juliereiber.com

Broadway: If/Then, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; Off-Broadway: Assassins (City Center Off-Center), Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!), The Seven (New York Theatre Workshop), Happiness (Lincoln Center Theatre). Notable National Tours/Regional credits include: The Price (Arena Stage), Next to Normal (First National), Bernstein's Mass (Philadelphia Orchestra), Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots & The Seven (La Jolla Playhouse), and tick, tick... Boom! (Westport Country Playhouse). TV: "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix), "Gotham" (FOX), and "The Good Wife" (CBS). Special thanks to Jed, Rachel, Danny, Ricky, cast, and crew for all of their support. For Johannes & Max. Instagram: @pearlraysun





Related Articles