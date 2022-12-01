Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Mag
Meet the Company of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD

Mr. Saturday Night was filmed August 31st, the week before its celebrated Broadway engagement

Dec. 01, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mr. Saturday Night is now available to stream on BroadwayHD!

Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy stars Billy Crystal, Tony-Award® nominee for Best Actor in a Musical, as Buddy Young, Jr. in this entertaining musical about an outrageous and outspoken comedian who has one last shot at reclaiming the spotlight - and his family - one hilarious step at a time. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Click here to stream Mr. Saturday Night today and get to know the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.



