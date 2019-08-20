Meet the Cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL!

It's time to head to Camp Halfblood! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Percy, Annabeth, and all the demigods of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical are heading to Broadway this fall! The show starts previews at the Longacre Theatre on September 20th and officially opens on October 16th for a limited run through January 5th. To get even more details on the production, be sure to check out our full guide to the show!

To prepare you to bring on the monsters, we're getting to know the show's cast members. Get a peek at Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Kristin Stokes, and more with the videos below!

Chris originated the role of Percy in both the Off-Broadway and touring productions of The Lightning Thief. He starred on Broadway as Marius in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables after opening the production as part of the show's ensemble. He also appeared on screen in NBC's Peter Pan Live as one of the Lost Boys, as well as on Netflix's The OA. He's also been involved in upcoming works including October Sky, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Louder We Get, The World Will Not Contain Us, and Anne of Green Gables: A New Rock Musical.

Kristin is making her Broadway debut with The Lightning Thief, having been with the show since its first workshop and appeared as Annabeth in both the Off-Broadway and touring productions. Her other credits include The Ballad of Little Jo at Two River Theatre, Agent 355 at the Musical Theatre Factory, Fly By Night at the Dallas Theatre Center, and most recently Miller and Tyson's Revival at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

Jorrel is making his Broadway debut in The Lightning Thief after appearing in the show's national tour. He has been seen regionally in the world premiere of Fall Springs at Barrington Stage Company, Mamma Mia! at Casa Mañana, In the Heights at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and the ZACH Theatre, and Footloose and Much Ado About Nothing at the Norris Theater.

James is making his Broadway debut as Luke in The Lightning Thief after originated the role Off-Broadway and performing it on the show's national tour. His other theatre credits include The Visitor at The Public Theater, Man of La Mancha at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Hairspray at the Signature Theatre, and the national tour of Spring Awakening. He has also been seen on TV in Conan @ The Apollo.

Ryan Knowles - CHIRON AND OTHERS

Ryan is making his Broadway debut with The Lightning Thief after performing the role of Chiron on the show's national tour. His other touring credits include We Will Rock You, The Grinch, and Todrick Hall's OZ: The Musical. He has also been seen Off-Broadway in Bulldozer, NEWSical, Caligula Maximus, and Radio City. His regional credits include For The Record: The Brat Pack, Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Disney's Aladdin. He has also been the host of Nickelodeon's Me: TV.

Sarah Beth is making her Broadway debut having been with The Lightning Thief since the show's 2014 workshops. She appeared as Clarisse in the show's Off-Broadway and touring productions. She appeared on the national tours of Legally Blonde and Cassandra's Angel, and her regional credits include Always Patsy Cline, Oliver!, The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, and Jerry Springer the Opera. She is also a voice over artist, as well as a member of the Constellation Chor.

Jalynn Steele - SALLY AND OTHERS

Jalynn is making her Broadway debut in The Lightning Thief after performing the role of Sally in the show's national tour. She Broadway: Debut. She has been seen Off-Broadway as Dr. Simone in Sistas: The Musical, and her other touring credits include Fosse. She has performed regionally in Mamma Mia!, Beehive, and Little Shop of Horrors. She has also been seen on screen in Black Actress and Sesame Street.

Izzy Figueroa - UNDERSTUDY FOR GROVER AND CHIRON

Izzy is making his Broadway debut with The Lightning Thief after being part of the show's national tour. He has also been seen in the New Jersey premiere of James and the Giant Peach, as well as Peter and the Starcatcher at The Growing Stage's Children's Theatre of New Jersey, Click, Clack, Moo at TheatreWorks USA, and Carded at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Sam Leicht - UNDERSTUDY FOR PERCY AND LUKE

Sam is making his Broadway debut with The Lightning Thief after being part of the show's national tour. He has been seen regionally in Hairspray at the Argyle Theatre, Ragtime at the Ogunquit Playhouse, Big Fish at the Timberlake Playhouse, and My Fair Lady at the Great Lakes Theatre.

T. SHYVONNE STEWART - UNDERSTUDY FOR CLARISSE AND SALLY

T. is making her Broadway debut with The Lightning Thief after being part of the show's national tour. She has been seen regionally in Sister Act at the Westchester Broadway Theatre. She was also a lead soloist on AIDA Cruises and has performed at the Kennedy Center Honors and Christmas in Washington.





