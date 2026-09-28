Mare Winningham & More Join Madeline Brewer in WILD ROSE at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director Patricia McGregor and Managing Director Maya Choldin) announced today additional cast and creative team for the US premiere production of the new musical Wild Rose.

Joining the previously announced Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (Becky Shaw, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Rose-Lynn Harlan will be Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as Marion, along with Danny Burgos (On Your Feet!), Joe Carroll (Anna Christie), Annabelle Duffy (Funny Girl First Natl. Tour), Reed Epley (Peter Pan The Broadway Musical), Jackson Parker Gill (Ragtime), Haley Gustafson (The Who’s Tommy), Ciara Alyse Harris (Dear Evan Hansen), Jaye Ladymore (“The 4400”), Ada Manie (Jane Eyre), Linda Mugleston (The Music Man), Emily Grace Schultheis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child First Natl. Tour), and Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Wild Rose is written by BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor (One Day), directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) & Vicki Manderson (The Outrun), with music supervision by Tony Award winner Sarah Travis (Sweeney Todd) and Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress).

Previews begin at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on Tuesday November 24, 2026, with opening night set for Monday December 14, 2026, for a run through Sunday January 10, 2027.

Wild Rose will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee Chloe Lamford (Death of a Salesman), costume design by Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), lighting design by Olivier Award winner Jessica Hung Han Yun (My Neighbor Totoro), sound design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (Two Strangers), props supervision by Addison Hereen (The Rocky Horror Show), dialect coaching by Liz Hayes (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), vocal supervision by Liz Caplan (Funny Girl), and music direction by Rebekah Bruce (Dead Outlaw). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Alexandre Bleu. Rachel Sterner (Death Becomes Her) is the Production Stage Manager.

SING YOUR OWN SONG.

There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn’s life that has ever made sense: country music.

Fresh out of jail for some past mistakes, free-spirited Rose-Lynn is bursting with raw talent & charisma, and ready to escape Glasgow, Scotland to chase her dream of being a country music singer in America. But her mother Marion has had enough, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.

From Nicole Taylor, BAFTA-winning writer of the original Wild Rose film and Netflix’s global sensation “One Day,” in her New York theatrical debut, and renowned director John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once), Wild Rose is an uplifting and heartwarming new musical about motherhood, dreams and finding your three chords and the truth.

This US premiere production will feature songs from powerhouse female country artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and more, alongside the film’s award-winning original song “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)”.

Wild Rose is produced by special arrangement with Patrick Daly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Barbara Broccoli, Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile.

The world premiere of Wild Rose debuted at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Scotland in 2025. The musical is based on the 2018 film of the same title, written by Nicole Taylor, directed by Tom Harper and produced by Faye Ward for Fable Pictures, who also serves as an Executive Producer for the stage adaptation.

The performance schedule for Wild Rose is as follows:

Week of November 23: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 7pm; Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm.

Week of November 30: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm.

Week of December 7: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm.

Week of December 14: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Week of December 21: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm.

Week of December 28: Monday at 7pm; Tuesday at 2pm & 7:30pm; Wednesday at 2pm & 7:30pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm.

Week of January 4: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday-Friday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm & 7:30pm.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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