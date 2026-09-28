Photos: HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE Opens Off-Broadway
Jacob Ming-Trent writes and performs the Red Bull Theater production, directed by Tony Taccone.
Go inside opening Night of Red Bull Theater's production of HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE, written and performed by Jacob Ming-Trent and directed by Tony Taccone at The Public Theater. Check out the photos below.
In the Red Bull Theater production of How Shakespeare Saved My Life, Jacob Ming-Trent dares to rescue himself from the 'slings and arrows' of his past. Born with a gift for poetry but rejected as unfit to play the part of the poet, Ming-Trent invites us to take a deep dive into the crevices of his youth. His search for home is relentless, and the results are by turns hilarious and tragic. Calling on the Bard and a host of genius rappers, half-crazed preachers, and soulful poets to throw him a lifeline, he takes us on a propulsive ride that reaffirms the power of language. It all adds up to one man's attempt to reclaim his life, and through that journey we connect to the deeper parts of ourselves, and, ultimately, to each other. Directed by Tony Taccone.
HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Danielle Preston, lighting design by Alan Edwards, original music and sound design by Jake Rodriguez, projection design by Alexander Nichols, and choreography by Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. Kara Kaufman is the production stage manager and Mary Kate Baughman is the stage manager.
Photo Credit: Angela Orellana
Jen Sachez
Ali Harris
Adrianna Michell
Ali Harris, Adrianna Michell
Tanya Sweet and Danny Burstein
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