Meet the Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL; Begins Previews Tonight!

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ will begin performances on Broadway tonight, December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Meet the cast below!

Myles Frost

Michael Jackson

Born in Maryland and raised on the South East side of Washington, D.C., Myles attended Thomas Wootton High School, where he played lead roles in Hairspray, Legally Blonde, and Cinderella. His acting and music credits include All In and Netflix's hit show Family Reunion (Seasons 1 and 2). This fall, Myles will appear in a biopic movie "Big 50" The DelRhonda Hood Story as Clarence, which is set to be released on all BET Plus streaming platforms. He was also a contestant on NBC's The Voice (Season 13). MJ will mark Frost's Broadway debut.

Quentin Earl Darrington

Joseph Jackson / Rob

Quentin Earl was most recently seen on Broadway as Agwe in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island for which he earned a Grammy Award nomination. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Ragtime, starring as Coalhouse Walker Jr. and was also seen as Old Deuteronomy in the Broadway revival of CATS. National Tours: Memphis, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Ragtime. Q has also starred in productions at The Kennedy Center, NY City Center, Papermill Playhouse, the MUNY, The Cincinnati Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, and the Goodspeed Opera House among others... In addition to his stage career, Q has recently guest starred on "NCIS: NOLA," "The Blacklist," "The Good Fight," "Second Wave," and recurs on the new CBS drama "The Code." He holds an MFA from the University of Central Florida and a BFA from the University of South Florida.

Whitney Bashor

Rachel

Broadway: The Bridges of Madison County (Marian/Chiara, OBC. Clarence Derwent Award). Off-Broadway: The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Ordinary Days, The Fantasticks. Regional: The Bridges of Madison County (WTF), Merrily We Roll Along (Wallis Annenberg; Ovation Award Nominee), Fly By Night (Dallas Theatre Center), Light in the Piazza (PTC; Barrymore Award Winner). TV: Manifest, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire, All My Children. BFA: University of Michigan. Thank you Mom, Dad, and my incredible husband, Jared. Baby girl Luna, this is all for you.

Gabriel Ruiz

Alejandro

Broadway debut. New York: Blood and Gifts (Lincoln Center). Chicago: Steppenwolf, Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, Writers' Theatre, Court Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and more. Film/TV: Christmas Again (Disney), "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD" (NBC), "Boss" (Starz). Thanks to the whole MJ family for inviting me to the ride of my life!

Walter Russell III

Little Michael

Walter Russell III, a 13-year-old Harlem, NY native, is excited to return to Broadway as Young Michael Jackson, a role he was born to play. Walter performed across the US and Canada as Young Simba in the national tour of Disney's The Lion King before making his Broadway debut in the role in 2020. Most recently, Walter debuted at the Metropolitan Opera as Char'es Baby in Terrence Blanchard's historic Fire Shut Up In My Bones. TV credits include "Let The Right One In" (Showtime), ABC's "Disney Family Singalong II," Nickelodeon's "Lip Sync Battle Shorties" and music videos "Enough!" by Sia and "Sugar" by Sufjan Stephens. Walter has trained with Harlem School of the Arts and National Dance Institute and competes with P.U.S.H dance company. Thanks to Telsey, David Doan and Mallory Tucker at CESD, Laura Pietropinto and Marianne Leone at Terrific Talent, and the MJ Team. Love to mom.

Christian Wilson

Little Michael

A rising superstar who was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Christian began performing locally by the time he was 5 years old. Christian has always dreamed of performing and is very excited to make his Broadway debut in the electrifying MJ: the Musical. He is very honored to portray one of the greatest entertainers of all time and his biggest influence, Michael Jackson. He looks forward to keeping Michael's legacy alive. Christian sends a huge thank you to Broadway and all of his supporters! IG: Chrisvanceofficial1

Tavon Olds-Sample

Michael

Tavon is ecstatic to be making his Broadway debut in MJ. Credits include, Regional: Scottsboro Boys (Beck Center for the Arts), I Sing the Rising Sea (Virginia Stage Company). Thank you to God, Family, GSA, BW and CGF! Hit me up on IG: @tavonlamontt

Devin Trey Campbell

Little Marlon

Devin Trey Campbell is best known for his role as Rory on ABC's comedy, "Single Parents." He is currently the voice of Barry, on Disney Jr's, Eureka. Devin began his professional acting career as Young Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. He was also Entertainment Tonight's kid Correspondent at the Kids Choice Awards. Devin Trey is thrilled to be back on Broadway joining the incredible cast of MJ The Musical. Follow Devin Trey's journey on IG @devintrey08

Antoine L. Smith

Berry Gordy / Nick

Antoine is an Emmy Award Winner and is excited to be bringing MJ to Broadway. Other Broadway Credits include The Tony and Grammy Award-Winning The Color Purple (Revival); Carousel; Miss Saigon; Memphis; and the First Broadway National Tour of Cinderella.

Joey Sorge

Dave

Joey was last seen on Broadway as "Rudy The Voice" in A Bronx Tale - The Musical. Twenty-year career on Broadway also includes: Nice Work If You Can Get It, How To Succeed in Business, The Drowsy Chaperone, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and the 2001 revival of Follies. Off-Broadway: Help (The Shed), Carmelina (York Theatre), Saturday Night (Second Stage), Summer of '42 (Variety Arts). National Tour: Lord Evelyn in Anything Goes, The Fonz in Happy Days -The Musical, and Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Regional: Trip To Bountiful (Actor's Ensemble); Boeing, Boeing (Gulfshore); Crazy For You (Sharon); Lend Me A Tenor (Westchester Bway); White Christmas; Singin' In The Rain; Nice Work If You Can Get It (Ogunquit); Victor, Victoria (TUTS); When You Wish (Phoenix Theatre); Animal Crackers (Williamstown). TV: "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Deuce," "The Good Fight," "Younger," "Elementary," "Deception," "Person of Interest," "The Path." Film: Conditional, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Providence, and Audrey. Insta/Twitter: @sojoey www.joeysorge.com

Raymond Baynard

Ensemble

Broadway: Hamilton. National Tours: The Lion King, Hamilton. New Jersey native and graduate from S.U.N.Y. Purchase. Performances are dedicated to my mother, I love and miss you. To the Browns, thank you and may God bless you.

John Edwards

Jackie Jackson / Ensemble

Actor/Singer/Dancer/Songwriter. Last seen in NYC revival of Smokey Joe's Cafe (Chita Award winner, Lucille Lortel nominee). Broadway and 1st National Tour of Jersey Boys (Hal Miller/Barry Belson/others). National/International tour of Hairspray (Seaweed J. Stubbs) and In the Heights at The Kennedy Center (Domingo). And more. IG @therealjohnedwards

Ayana George

Katherine Jackson

Ayana is excited to be making her Broadway Debut in MJ. An accomplished Singer/Songwriter, Ayana has performed alongside names such as John Legend, Jazmine Sullivan, Chaka Khan, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Kirk Franklin, and CeCe Winan, to name a few. Ayana recently went viral on social media with her riveting rendition of the Chaka Khan classic "Through The Fire", as well as a heart-wrenching performance of J. Cole's "Be Free". Follow Ayana's journey on IG @ayana_is.

Kali May Grinder

Ensemble

Broadway/NYC: Frozen (ensemble/OBC), Wicked (ensemble) and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Rockette). National Tour: Wicked. Big love and gratitude to DZ, LDC, and her ever-supportive family. @grinderkali

Oyoyo Joi

Swing

Oyoyo is one of eight kids to HERO parents. NYC grown and so happy to be here. Broadway: The Book of Mormon. Tours: The Book of Mormon (First National Tour), Memphis (second National Tour). Film: Lamb of God (Mary of Bethany), Green Flake (Executive Producer). @oyoyojoi.

Apollo Levine

Quincy Jones / Tito Jackson

Apollo hails from Abbeville, LA by way of South Bend, IN. Theater: Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Ragtime, and originated the role of Chinese Superhero The Monkey King in Beijing, China. Television: "Let's Stay Together," "Criminal Minds." Experiencing the iconic videos for "Scream" and "Remember the Time", Apollo was captivated by the artistry of "The King of Pop." Former lead singer of rock band SteppHeavy, Apollo is excited to be making his Broadway debut with MJ.

Carina-Kay Louchiey

Ensemble

Carina-Kay is thrilled be making her Broadway Debut! Born in London but raised in Georgia, Carina-Kay's a proud graduate of The University of Michigan. She was most recently seen in the LA company of Hamilton. Endless love and gratitude to her parents & RISPA, Rachel at Telsey, Baldy, A3 Artists Agency & Jaime, and BroadwayDreams. Dream, Create, Inspire...Manifest the life you desire. #BlackLivesMatter #BlackTransLivesMatter IG: @carinakaylouchiey

Renni Anthony Magee

Swing

Renni is an entertainer/interdisciplinary artist. Theatre credits: Love Life (NYCC Encores!). Guys & Dolls (Guthrie). He won the Henry Award, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a musical, for his portrayal of Will Parker in Oklahoma! (Denver Center for the Performing Arts). Dancer in Porgy & Bess (Metropolitan Opera). Dance credits: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Featured dancer in Miss Chloe Flowers Carol of the Bells music video. Training: Interlochen Center for the Performing Arts-Dance. The Boston Conservatory-Theatre. Instagram: @renni_anthony

Ramone Nelson

Swing

Ramone is ecstatic to be making his Broadway Debut! Originally from Atlanta, GA, he holds a BFA from Florida State University. Many thanks to God, LINK, Hybrid, family, and friends for their love and support. 2 Corinthians 5:7

Aramie Payton

Swing

Aramie. Broadway debut! Entertainer, creator and thinker, working across art forms. LOVE brought me here and LOVE will take me wherever I go. Big thanks to God and to all of my fam! @mynameisaramie

Kyle R. Robinson

Ensemble

Kyle is ecstatic to join the cast of MJ for his Broadway debut!!! Born in Massachusetts and earned a BFA from The Juilliard School, he has performed in Hell's Kitchen Dance with Mikhail Baryshnikov; Aszure & Artists; Lar Lubovitch; and Shaping Sound Dance Company. Appeared in NBC's "Parks and Recreation" as Abe Lincoln. Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man. Broadway Tours: An American in Paris, West Side Story. Teacher @dancemakersinc / Instagram @kyrrobinson

Michelle Mercedes

Ensemble

Michelle hails from Miami, Florida and is excited to be returning to Broadway in MJ! Broadway: West Side Story. NYC: I Married an Angel (New York City Center), Samson et Dalia (The Metropolitan Opera). Regional: Mary Poppins, Crazy For You, Footloose (Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre). She holds a B.F.A. from the Florida State University and is currently an M.B.A. candidate at the University of Florida. Immense love and thanks to God, my parents, family, friends, and CESD. IG: @michellemercedes_

Kamille Upshaw

Swing

Born & Raised in Washington, D.C., Kamille is a Graduate of The Juilliard School and The Baltimore School for the Arts. Recently seen in "The Man, The Music, The Show" Hugh Jackman world tour. Original Cast of Mean Girls on Broadway and two-year swing at Broadway's Hamilton. Kamille is ready to hit the stage again and make some magic!

Ryan Vandenboom

Ensemble

Ryan is honored to be sharing the MJ stage with some of the most talented and gracious humans he's ever met. You may have caught him in the television series Fosse/Verdon on FX, and he also can be seen dancing in the Coen Brother's farce Hail, Caesar! On stage Ryan has performed in the most recent Broadway revival of Annie, Something Rotten! (OBC), Bandstand (OBC), and in the Chicago company of Hamilton. Other stage work has found Ryan performing with the physical comedy troupe Parallel Exit, and in the immersive theatre show Acoustica Electronica. Ryan has been featured as a soloist with multiple symphony orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony. Special thanks to our producers and Lia Vollack for their vision and guidance in bringing this group together and this show to fruition.

Lamont Walker II

Jermaine Jackson / Ensemble

Lamont is humbled to be making his Broadway Debut with MJ. Other Credits include: Signature Theatre (The Scottsboro Boys, Haywood), Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera (Aida, Mereb), The Playwrights Realm, and many others. Lamont is an alumnus of Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Asé and to God. Black Lives Matter. @lamontwalkerii

Zelig Williams

Marlon Jackson / Ensemble

Zelig Williams is a dancer/choreographer that grew up in Columbia, SC. He has most recently graduated from Pace University with a BFA in Commercial Dance in 2020. His Broadway debut was with the Broadway cast of Hamilton the American Musical from 2016- 2018. He has also worked for Hugh Jackman and was a part of his world tour in 2019 (tmtmts). Zelig is inspired by dance and is working to achieve the goals that truly speak to him. He's also excited to be joining the original cast of MJ the Musical and gives all thanks to God for blessing him with this opportunity.

Darius Wright

Swing

Darius is a Houston native and OCU alumni. Darius has been seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman (OBC) and A Bronx Tale, in NYC in Mack & Mabel (NYCC Encores!) and his solo concert "D's Company," as well as on tour and internationally in Matilda The Musical. Workshop/Developmental works: Ain't Too Proud (Smokey Robinson/Damon Harris), Pretty Woman (Carlos), The Sting. TV: "Katy Keene." Thanks, Janet! For more info, you can find him on Twitter/Instagram: @DariusAWright or www.DariusWright.com

Ticket Information:

Tickets can be purchased at https://mjthemusical.com/tickets, or at ticketmaster.com.

Photo Credit: MJ the Musical, https://mjthemusical.com/cast-creative/.