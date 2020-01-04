Meet the Cast and Creative Team of MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON - Now in Previews on Broadway!

My name is Lucy Barton is officially in previews on Broadway!

Four-time Emmy winner, two-time Golden Globe winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre.

As they prepare for the start of performances tonight, get to know the cast and creative team!

is an American actress who works in film, television and theatre. She was most recently seen in Season 2 of "Ozark," a Netflix original series where she plays Wendy Byrde opposite Jason Bateman and Julia Garner. Season 3 is set to premiere in late 2019. Also debuting in 2019 is the highly anticipated Netflix revival of "Tales of the City," for which she served as an executive producer and will star opposite Olympia Dukakis and Ellen Paige. Laura is currently working on the film Molly opposite Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek, slated to premiere in 2020. In June 2018 Laura made her London theatre debut in Richard Eyre's limited three-week run of My Name Is Lucy Barton, the stage play adapted from the Elizabeth Strout novel of the same name, and opened to rave reviews. Back by popular demand, the show returned to the London stage in 2019. Linney's numerous film credits include, The Dinner, Nocturnal Animals, Sully, Genius, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, You Can Count On Me, Kinsey, The Savages, The Fifth Estate, Hyde Park On Hudson, The Squid And The Whale, Mystic River, Absolute Power, The Truman Show, Primal Fear, The Mothman Prophecies, Love Actually, P.S., The House Of Mirth, The Details and Congo, among many others. Laura starred in and served as an executive producer for the Showtime Series "The Big C" for four seasons for which she won a few awards. She also won multiple awards for her portrayal of Abigail Adams in the HBO miniseries "John Adams," directed by Tom Hooper. Early in her career, she starred as Mary Ann Singleton in Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City series, a job for which she continues to be most grateful and proud. She appeared as Kelsey Grammer's final girlfriend in the last six episodes of "Frasier" was directed by Stanley Donen in Love Letters, and starred opposite Joanne Woodward in Blind Spot. She has also appeared in many Broadway productions, most notably Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still and Sight Unseen, directed by Daniel Sullivan and written by Donald Margulies at MTC. Additional credits include Arthur Miller's The Crucible, directed by Richard Eyre opposite Liam Neeson, Six Degrees of Separation, Honour, Uncle Vanya, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Holiday and The Seagull. Linney has been nominated three times for an Academy Award, four times for a Tony Award, six times for a SAG award, once for a BAFTA Award, and five times for a Golden Globe. She has won one Screen Actors Guild Award, one National Board of Review Award, two Golden Globes and four Emmy Awards. She holds two honorary Doctorates from her alma maters, Brown University and The Juilliard School.

ELIZABETH STROUT (Writer)

is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Olive Kitteridge; the #1 New York Times bestseller My Name is Lucy Barton (longlisted for the Man Booker Prize 2016); The Burgess Boys, a New York Times bestseller; Abide with Me, a national bestseller and Book Sense pick; and Amy and Isabelle, which won the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction and the Chicago Tribune Heartland Prize. Her most recent book, Anything is Possible, was a New York Times bestseller and named one of the best books of the year by the New York Times Book Review, USA Today, and The Washington Post, among other publications. Her short stories have been published in a number of magazines, including The New Yorker and O: The Oprah Magazine. Elizabeth Strout's next book, a sequel to Olive Kitteridge titled Olive, Again, will be published in October 2019.

has written extensively for stage, radio, film and television including the trilogy The James Plays for The National Theatre of Scotland, The National Theatre of Great Britain and the Edinburgh International Festival. The James Plays won the Evening Standard best play and Writer's Guild best play awards in 2015. Other credits include award-winning plays Iron which won the John Whiting award in 2003, The Maiden Stone which won the Peggy Ramsay Memorial award, Little Eagles and The Indian Boy for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Bold Girls which won the Evening Standard Award, Critics Circle Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Film and TV work includes Oranges and Sunshine directed by Jim Loach and starring Emily Watson and Hugo Weaving, the Ken Loach film Ladybird Ladybird which won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Festival, Aimee and Jaguar Silver Bear winner and Golden Globe nomination, and BAFTA-nominated Bumping the Odds for the BBC. She has also written many other single plays for TV and contributed to series such as "Dr. Who."

Theatre includes Hamlet, Kafka's Dick, Edmond (Royal Court), Comedians, Guys and Dolls, The Beggar's Opera, The Government Inspector, The Futurists, The Changeling, The Voysey Inheritance, Racing Demon, Richard III, Night of the Iguana, White Chameleon, Skylight, Napoli Milionaria, Sweet Bird of Youth, The Absence of War, John Gabriel Borkman, The Prince's Play, Amy's View, King Lear, The Invention of Love, Vincent in Brixton, The Reporter, The Observer, Welcome to Thebes, Liolà (National Theatre), The Crucible (Broadway), Mary Poppins (West End/Broadway), A Flea in Her Ear (Old Vic), The Last of the Duchess (Hampstead Theatre), The Judas Kiss and The Dark Earth and the Light Sky, his own adaptations of Les Mains Sales, Hedda Gabler, Ghosts, Little Eyolf (Almeida), Private Lives, Betty Blue Eyes, Quartermaine's Terms, Stephen Ward, Mr Foote's Other Leg (West End), The Last Cigarette, The Pajama Game, The Stepmother (Chichester and West End), Long Day's Journey Into Night (Bristol Old Vic and West End), My Name is Lucy Barton (The Bridge Theatre), The Bay at Nice (Menier Chocolate Factory). Opera includes La Traviata (ROH), Le Nozze di Figaro (Aix-en-Provence/Metropolitan Opera), Carmen, Werther, Manon Lescaut (Metropolitan Opera). Television includes "The Insurance Man," "Country, v," "Tumbledown," "Suddenly Last Summer," "Changing Stages," "Henry IV Parts I and II," "The Dresser" and "King Lear." Films include The Ploughman's Lunch, Iris, Stage Beauty, Notes on a Scandal, The Other Man and The Children Act. He is the author of Utopia and Other Places - a memoir, National Service - a journal of his time at The National Theatre, Talking Theatre - conversations with theatre people, What Do I Know - a collection of essays and Place To Place, a collection of poems. He was Director of Nottingham Playhouse from 1973 - 1978, Producer of Play for Today for BBC TV 1978 - 1981, and Director of The National Theatre from 1988 - 1997. He has received numerous theatre and film awards and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He was knighted in 1997 and was made a Companion of Honour in 2017.





