Meet the Broadway Stars of ONE NIGHT WITH THE STARS - Next Week at The Theater at Madison Square Garden!

On December 4 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, come spend One Night With The Stars from Broadway, TV, Film and Music!

All proceeds for this incredible concert will go to celebrity hairstylist, Martino Cartier's foundation, Wigs & Wishes, which provides wigs and wishes to women and children suffering from cancer. Don't miss this incredible, emotional and uplifting night with your favorite stars, under one roof.

The special event will feature performances by Jordin Sparks, Betty Buckley, Noah Galvin, Mandy Gonzalez, Sal Valentinetti, James Maslow, Lillias White, Lainie Kazan, Anthony Rapp, Jon Jon Briones, Jennifer Gambatese, Sharon Catherine Brown, Telly Leung, Bruce Vilanch, Cheryl Burke, Constantine Maroulis, Tom Bergeron, Jesse Medeles, A Special All Star Performance created by Nappytabs (Napoleon & Tabitha Dumo) *Lineup subject to change.

Famed hairstylist, Martino Cartier is the founder of the non-profit Wigs & Wishes charity providing high end wigs and granting once in a lifetime wishes for children battling cancer. Inspired by his dear friend's brave battle and triumph over cancer, Martino Cartier set out to create a network of fellow salon owners, stylists and beauty industry experts united in their mission to ease the stress and pain felt by women battling cancer and suffering from hair loss as well as granting wishes to children.

For tickets, click here!

The star-studded line-up will include personalities from stage, screen and beyond, and we're getting to know some of them below!

Noah Galvin:

Mandy Gonzalez:

Lillias White:

Lainie Kazan:

Jon Jon Briones:

Telly Leung:

For tickets, click here!





Related Articles