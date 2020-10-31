Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 5!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the college category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.
Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst
He Touched Me from Drat! The Cat!
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens
Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College
Goodbye from Catch Me If You Can
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser
Haile Ferrier from Elon University
Dyin' Ain't So Bad from Bonnie & Clyde
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier
Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University
Dancing Through Life from Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo
Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University
Take a Chance on Me from Little Women
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin
And the judges saved...
Jenelle Catherina from UNLV
More from Dick Tracy
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina
Last night, our college judges, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Jenelle Catherina.
