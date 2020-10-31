Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 5!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the college category.

Oct. 31, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

Taylor Rose Mickens from University of Massachusetts Amherst


He Touched Me from Drat! The Cat!
Click Here for More Information on Taylor Rose Mickens

Tommy Kaiser from Brookdale Community College


Goodbye from Catch Me If You Can
Click Here for More Information on Tommy Kaiser

Haile Ferrier from Elon University


Dyin' Ain't So Bad from Bonnie & Clyde
Click Here for More Information on Haile Ferrier

Nick Cortazzo from Baldwin Wallace University


Dancing Through Life from Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Nick Cortazzo

Andrew Nelin from Baldwin Wallace University


Take a Chance on Me from Little Women
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Nelin

And the judges saved...

Jenelle Catherina from UNLV


More from Dick Tracy
Click Here for More Information on Jenelle Catherina

Last night, our college judges, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Jenelle Catherina.


