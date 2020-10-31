Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 5!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the college category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

And the judges saved...

Jenelle Catherina from UNLV

Last night, our college judges, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Jenelle Catherina.

