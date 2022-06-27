McKinley Belcher III Joins Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke Led DEATH OF A SALESMAN on Broadway, Plus Creative Team Announced

Today, Broadway's upcoming production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman announced that McKinley Belcher III will join the cast as Willy and Linda Loman's son, "Happy." Producers also revealed key members of the creative team, who will help bring the show to life at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for strictly limited 17-week engagement starting September 19.

The creative team announced today includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award® nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).

McKinley Belcher III said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to step into the continuum to tell the story of this great American play, and through the eyes and hearts of a Loman family that looks like me. We'll be standing on the shoulders of such a beautiful and lauded West End production, and the many iconic storytellers who've lived Arthur Miller's words before us. I'm in awe of the talent in the room, from Wendell, Sharon, André and my brother Khris. It's an honor to be back on Broadway unpacking the meaning of family and our ever-elusive American Dream."

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production will feature Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, reprising their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. Belcher joins a new cast of supporting actors in New York, featuring Khris Davis as Biff and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother Ben. This reimagining is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of an African American family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world.

Since graduating with an MFA from USC, Belcher has been steadily building a strong body of film, television and stage work. He appears on the critically hailed Netflix series "Ozark" as Agent Trevor Evans, in the limited series "The Good Lord Bird" opposite Ethan Hawke for Showtime and was seen as Mark Fein in the Simon Curtis-directed film "The Art of Racing in the Rain" for Fox 2000. He can currently be seen as the series lead in David Simon's "We Own This City" for HBO and will next be seen in a recurring role in Netflix's live action adaptation of "One Piece." He has recently come off playing the pivotal series role of convicted murderer and death row inmate Anthony Carter, in the FOX drama series "The Passage."

Belcher was also noticed for his work as Samuel Diggs, a formerly enslaved and self-educated laborer with the hopes of becoming a doctor on the PBS series "Mercy Street" and on David Simon's HBO miniseries "Show Me a Hero" as the blue-collar Dwayne taking care of his diabetic mother. Prior to this, he recurred on the Starz drama "Power." His other film credits include the biopic "Mapplethorpe" opposite Matt Smith which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, and "Trial by Fire" directed by Ed Zwick as well as John Sayles's independent film "Go for Sisters." On stage, Belcher starred in "The Light" at MCC Theater for which he was nominated an Outer Critic Circle Award. He made his Broadway debut in the revival of "A Soldier's Play" for Roundabout Theatre Company.

Produced by Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival.

Complete casting will be announced soon.