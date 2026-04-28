Maya Rudolph Will Begin Performances in OH, MARY! Tonight

Maya Rudolph is set to make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! beginning tonight, April 28, as “Mary Todd Lincoln." Rudolph is the latest in a string of stars to take on the show's title role, including the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola, along with current ‘Mary’ John Cameron Mitchell (through April 26), Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin, and Hannah Solow.

Also re-joining the cast are Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon, Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, and original Off-Broadway and Broadway cast member Bianca Leigh who will reprise their roles as "Mary’s Husband", "Mary’s Teacher", and "Mary’s Chaperone", respectively. Rudolph, Brannon, Jackson, and Leigh will join the cast for a limited 8-week engagement through Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The production recently announced an extension on Broadway through January 3, 2027.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

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