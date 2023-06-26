Matthew Serino, Founder of Broadway Advertising and Marketing Agency Serino Coyne, Passes Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Matthew Serino, founder of Broadway advertising and marketing agency Serino Coyne, passed away last week.

“Sadly my dad passed away on Monday, June 19 after spending a beautiful Father’s Day together with his family," wrote his son, Chris Serino.

Serino founded Serino Coyne, the nation's longest-running live-entertainment advertising agency, with Nancy Coyne in 1977. He departed as President in 2007. In the three decades that he spent with the company, it worked on such iconic shows as A Chorus Line, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Grand Hotel, Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Sunset Boulevard, Rent, The Producers, Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Mille, Hairspray, Wicked, and many more.

There will be a memorial service at a later date to be determined.