Matthew Broderick Will Star in New Netflix Show 'Daybreak'

Matthew Broderick is headed for Netflix!

According the The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star in the upcoming dramedy, Daybreak.

The series will run of ten episodes, and it is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Brian Ralph.

It centers around a high school OUTCAST named Josh, who is searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in a post-apocalyptic version of Glendale, California. Josh joins forces with a group of misfits to dodge evil gangs, zombies, and more.

Broderick will play Principal Burr.

Aron Eli Coleite co-created the series and serves as showrunner. He also exec produces alongside fellow co-creator Brad Peyton and his ASAP Entertainment partner, Jeff Fierson.

Daybreak will be the first series regular role for Broderick.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Broderick will also guest star on the upcoming Halloween episode of The Conners, opposite Laurie Metcalf.

Broderick made his stage debut at 17 in Horton Foote's On Valentine's Day opposite his father, James Broderick. Broadway credits include Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, OCC, Theatre World awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business... (Tony, DD, OCC awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, DD, OCC nominations), Roundabout's The Foreigner, The Philanthropist, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and It's Only a Play.

Off-Broadway credits include Torch Song Trilogy (OCC, Villager Award) and The Widow Claire. He has starred in many films including Max Dugan Returns, WarGames, 1918, On Valentine's Day, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Project X, Ladyhawke, Biloxi Blues, Glory, Family Business, The Freshman, The Lion King, Infinity (directed by Mr. Broderick and written by his mother Patricia Broderick), The Cable Guy, Addicted to Love, Inspector Gadget, Election, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Marie and Bruce, Strangers with Candy, Wonderful World and the film adaptation of The Producers.

