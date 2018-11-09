Matt Doyle, Cheyenne Jackson, Derek Klena & More Take Part in MAGIC MIKE Workshop

Nov. 9, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, while Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live has already taken over Las Vegas and London, a musicalized version of the show is taking more steps towards Broadway. The musical, from creative team Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, recently wrapped a workshop in LA.

According to a recent Instagram from Aguirre-Sacasa, it starred Ana Villafañe, Derek Klena, Cheyenne Jackson, Matt Doyle, John Behlmann, Dyllón Burnside, Heath Calvert, and Nick Rashad Burroughs.

The original film MAGIC MIKE, hit theaters in 2012 and earned a whopping $114 million at the box office. Steven Soderbergh's movie starred Tatum alongside Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganielloand centered on a rebellious 19-year-old kid (Pettyfer) looking for independence from his family. He meets Magic Mike (Tatum), who seems like the perfect role model -- he's got a nice car, a nice apartment, and a seemingly endless supply of women. He also happens to be a male stripper. The MAGIC MIKE sequel hit theaters in 2015.

