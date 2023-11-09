Materials For The Arts Opens Machine Dazzles's FORMALITIES A Solo Gallery Exhibition

Since starting as MFTA's Artist-in-Residence in April 2023, Dazzle has had unlimited access to the supplies in MFTA's 35,000-square-foot warehouse.

Nov. 09, 2023

On Thursday, November 16 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM, Materials for the Arts (MFTA) is will present a solo exhibition by MFTA Artist-in-Residence Machine Dazzle. Renowned costume designer and artist, Machine Dazzle has graced stages across New York City and beyond with awe-inspiring creations and performances for decades.

Since starting as MFTA's Artist-in-Residence in April 2023, Dazzle has had unlimited access to the supplies in MFTA's 35,000-square-foot warehouse, brimming with an eclectic assortment of buttons, beads, fabric, and knick-knacks to create a solo exhibition. Enchanted by the objects he found, Machine Dazzle has created a series of sculptural curiosities in his solo exhibition, "FORMALITIES." With his creations, Dazzle teases out the artistic potential in everyday items, resulting in poetic wonders that beckon exploration.

At this gallery show opening event, presented by Friends of Materials for the Arts, enjoy a celebration of “FORMALITIES” with a conversation with Machine Dazzle, spin art, surprises, and exhibition tours. "FORMALITIES" will be on view at Materials for the Arts through Friday, January 12, 2024.
 

A program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Department of Education and Friends of Materials for the Arts, MFTA is NYC's largest reuse center supporting nonprofits with arts programming, public schools, and City agencies. On average MFTA collects about 1.5 million pounds of supplies each year which it provides, free of charge, to its member organizations. In addition to providing materials, MFTA has the MFTA Education Center, Gallery, Artist-in-Residence and Designer-in-Residence programs, and Third Thursday public programming, which are supported by Friends of Materials for the Arts. Learn more at www.materialsforthearts.org.

MFTA Artist-in-Residence Machine Dazzle
NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Deputy Commissioner Alton Murray  MFTA Executive Director Tara Sansone MFTA Director of Education and Gallery Curator John Cloud Kaiser
Thursday, November 16, 6:30PM – 8:30PM Conversation with Machine Dazzle at 6:45PM
Materials for the Arts, 33-00 Northern Boulevard, 3rd Floor, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions





