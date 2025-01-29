Martha Graham Dance Company to Present GRAHAMDECONSTRUCTED: Deaths And Entrances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series will continue with GrahamDeconstructed featuring a rehearsal run-through of Martha Graham's 1943 work Deaths and Entrances on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 25-26, at 7pm.

The February event focuses on Graham's Victorian-era-inspired psychodrama Deaths and Entrances, based on the Brontë sisters and celebrating the idea of individual empowerment. The event will offer an inside look at the groundbreaking theatrical techniques Graham pioneered for this work of abstract expressionism. Commentary and archival film clips will provide context before a rehearsal run-through of the dance.

Deaths and Entrances, which hasn't been performed since 2012, will be presented as part of the Company's season at The Joyce Theater, April 1-13, 2025.

GrahamDeconstructed will take place at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan. Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students), and are available online at marthagraham.org/studioseries/. Those unable to attend in person can join the Company's digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series live streams and much more!

About the Martha Graham Dance Company

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.

Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world.

The 2024-25 season is the second season of GRAHAM100, a three-year 100th anniversary celebration of Martha Graham and her Company's legacy.