Marshall Brickman, Co-Writer of JERSEY BOYS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marshall Brickman, who co-wrote the book for Broadway musicals Jersey Boys and The Addams Family, passed away on Friday, November 29 at the age of 85. According to the New York Times, his daughter Sophie Brickman confirmed the news, but did not give a cause.

As a musical book writer, Brickman collaborated with co-writer Rick Elice on Jersey Boys, which won four Tonys including Best Musical, and The Addams Family, which ran over 700 performances on Broadway and had national and international tours.

As a screenwriter, Brickman frequently collaborated with Woody Allen. His film credits include Sleeper, Annie Hall, Manhattan, Manhattan Murder Mystery, For the Boys, Intersection; (as writer/ director): Simon, Lovesick, The Manhattan Project, Sister Mary Explains It All. Television: “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson” (head writer), “The Dick Cavett Show” (head writer/co-producer).

He has published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Playboy and other periodicals and was the 2006 recipient of the Writers Guild of America’s Ian McClellan Hunter Lifetime Achievement Award.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride