Mark Solomon to Speak At The Drama Book Shop in March

An event featuring OVER THE SHOULDER: ï»¿A Freelancer's Guide to Telling Stories and Editing Films by Mark Solomon, will be presented on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the ï»¿Drama Book Shop.

The Event:

A talkback, signing, and live podcast with live demonstrations, film clips from beautifully edited movies, and backlot Hollywood stories about how these films actually get made (and what got left on the cutting room floor.) at the Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, NYC, Thurs., March 13 @ 7:30 p.m.

Open a treasure trove of storytelling mastery, distilled from the cutting rooms of iconic films like Shrek, Chicken Run, Space Jam, and the Eddie Award-nominated Frankenweenie.

OVER THE SHOULDER is a guide not just about crafting tales, but infusing them with the emotion to mesmerize and endure?

Envision your narrative not just being heard, but resonating long after the final scene fades to black.

Inside this illuminating guide, you'll embark on a journey through the craft of visual storytelling, armed with:

An insider's perspective on the storytelling crisis.

A comprehensive, easy-to-apply framework for captivating storytelling.

Secrets to constructing memorable stories.

Universal storytelling tools.

Practical advice and real-world anecdotes.

Bonus resources for ongoing growth.

About the Author

Mark Solomon is a visual storyteller with a memorable body of work in animated movies.

Mark cut his teeth as a film editor on Space Jam in 1996 and went on to edit some of the most highly regarded films of the past three decades. Shrek, Chicken Run, and Frankenweenie are among his award-winning highlights.

As a producer and writer Mark's projects have taken him from the Himalayas in Nepal to the Olympic Stadium in London. He is a recognized expert, consulting on international productions, including Ella Bella Bingo (Norway), Condorito (Peru), Googly (Scotland), Simon's Cat (England), and Rumbuck and Spink (Australia).

ï»¿To support future filmmakers, Mark has taught at film schools and universities in the U.S. and the United Kingdom and continues to enjoy creative collaborations on projects large and small.