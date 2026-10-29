Mariska Hargitay to Make Philharmonic Debut on Young People's Concert

The New York Philharmonic has announced its 2026–27 season of concerts and educational programs for young audiences, including Emmy Award winner Mariska Hargitay's Philharmonic debut as host and narrator of Tales from Peter and the Wolf on November 7, 2026. The performance will be directed by Peter Hermann, also making his Philharmonic debut, and conducted by Rafael Payare.

The season includes four Young People's Concerts, three Very Young People's Concert programs, performances exclusively for school groups and the second season of the Philharmonic Youth Choir.

Hargitay will narrate Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, which introduces audiences to orchestral instruments through the characters of its musical story. The November 7 program will also feature music by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Liszt, Mozart and Elgar, along with the world premiere of To the Far Side of the Mountain by New York Philharmonic Very Young Composer Dorian Tabb.

The Young People's Concerts, designed for children ages 6–12, will take place at David Geffen Hall's Wu Tsai Theater, with performances beginning at 2pm and interactive pre-concert activities starting at 1pm. All four concerts will feature design by Doug Fitch.

New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts 2026–27

November 7, 2026 — Tales from Peter and the Wolf

Mariska Hargitay hosts and narrates Prokofiev's musical tale, with Rafael Payare conducting and Peter Hermann directing.

January 16, 2027 — The Adventures of The Firebird

Conducted by Tianyi Lu, the program explores Stravinsky's The Firebird through orchestral music, hip-hop dance and American Sign Language. Directed by Doug Fitch and hosted by David Castillo, the performance features creative partners Full Circle Souljahs and Lexington School for the Deaf, with Shelley Monroe serving as creative consultant. The concert will also feature world premieres of orchestral versions of compositions by young composers Oliver Castillo and Harper Grace Delly.

March 13, 2027 — Music and Screen

Michelle Di Russo makes her Philharmonic debut conducting a program exploring the relationship between music and visual storytelling. The concert includes the world premiere of a composition by Milo Pomykala-Hein, created to accompany a scene from Charlie Chaplin's silent film The Rink.

April 3, 2027 — Preludes and Poetry

Conducted by Elim Chan, this Poetry Month program examines the ways composers and poets evoke emotions, images and ideas. The concert centers on Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and includes the world premiere of an orchestral version of There Will Come Soft Rains by young composer Evie Jacqueline Nemirof.

Each Young People's Concert will be preceded by YPC Overtures, offering children opportunities to try orchestral instruments, participate in creative workshops and hear music by participants in the Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program.

The Philharmonic will also present six school performances of The Adventures of The Firebird from January 13–15, 2027, serving students in grades 3–12 from approximately 130 schools throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Very Young People's Concerts

The Philharmonic's Very Young People's Concerts, designed for children ages 3–6, will return under the theme Philharmonic Playdates. Hosted by Philharmonic Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young and directed and designed by Doug Fitch, the series features musicians from the New York Philharmonic performing at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

The three programs are:

December 5, 2026 — Make Believe: Exploring imagination through music, including selections from clarinet quintets by Mozart and Meyerbeer.

February 6, 2027 — Games and Toys: Incorporating musical chairs, follow-the-leader and other games, with music including selections from Schubert's Trout Quintet.

June 5, 2027 — Around Town: Exploring how music evokes locations throughout New York City, with works by Van Heusen, Saint-Saëns, Musorgsky, Ravel and Justin Jay Hines.

Each program will be presented at noon and 3pm, with pre-concert activities beginning one hour before each performance.

A school performance of Around Town will also take place at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx on May 24, 2027, for students in kindergarten through second grade.

Philharmonic Youth Choir Returns for Second Season

The Philharmonic Youth Choir, launched during the 2025–26 season, will return for its second year.

Created in partnership with The Unsung Collective and The Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, the choir is conducted by Dr. Tyrone Clinton Jr. and provides students in grades 6–9 from across New York City with musical training, weekly rehearsals and public performance opportunities.

Semester-ending concerts are planned for December 2026 and May 2027, with dates and locations to be announced.

All Young People's Concerts and Very Young People's Concerts are presented as relaxed performances, incorporating additional elements intended to support neurodiverse audiences.

Tickets for Young People's Concerts are available through nyphil.org or by calling 212-875-5656. Tickets for Very Young People's Concerts are available through kaufmanmusiccenter.org or by calling 212-501-3330.

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