Video: Gustavo Dudamel Conducts Barber's ADAGIO FOR STRINGS at NY Philharmonic





The New York Philharmonic has posted a performance excerpt featuring conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading the orchestra through Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings, giving online audiences a look at the ensemble's interpretation of one of the most enduring pieces in American classical music.

Barber's Adagio for Strings, originally composed as the second movement of his String Quartet, Op. 11, before being arranged for full string orchestra, has become one of the most widely performed and recognized works by an American composer, known for its slow, sustained build and its use at moments of public mourning and reflection. The piece's spare harmonic language and long melodic lines have made it a staple of orchestral programming well beyond the concert hall.

The video captures Dudamel on the podium with the New York Philharmonic, offering viewers a glimpse of the ensemble's sound and the conductor's approach to a work that relies heavily on control of pacing and dynamics across its string sections.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...