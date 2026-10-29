Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Norm Lewis, Lauren Patten, Kate Baldwin and More to Join CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY at The Town Hall
Additional stars taking part include Mary Testa, Grey Henson, Telly Leung and more.
Christmas Time in the City, the annual holiday concert, will make its debut at The Town Hall on Thursday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m., bringing together ten Broadway and New York stage favorites, a 25-piece orchestra and the 50-voice St. Paul the Apostle Choir for its largest presentation yet.
This year's lineup features Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Once on This Island); Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Becky Shaw); two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finnian's Rainbow); three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, Night Side Songs); Tony nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Elf); Telly Leung (Glee, Allegiance); Dez Duron (Maybe Happy Ending, The Voice); Danyel Fulton (Suffs National Tour); Jasmine Muhammad (The Metropolitan Opera, Intimate Apparel); and Diego Rodriguez (Sunset Blvd., Evita).
Featuring original Broadway-style arrangements, Christmas Time in the City brings together a full orchestra, chorus, and some of Broadway's most celebrated voices for an evening of beloved holiday classics, sweeping symphonic performances, uplifting gospel, and fresh interpretations of seasonal favorites. The move to The Town Hall marks a new chapter for a concert that began at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle and has grown through three consecutive sold-out seasons.
Produced by Joey Chancey, the concert's Executive Producer and Music Supervisor, alongside Creative Producer Hannah Oren and Director Jack Cummings III, Christmas Time in the City was created as a distinctly New York celebration of the holidays, bringing together leading theatrical voices, musicians and singers for one night each December. The team's recent collaborations include the sold-out Follies in Concert and Hello, Dolly! In Concert at Carnegie Hall, as well as this summer's all-star Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance honoring Liza Minnelli's career at Carnegie Hall.
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