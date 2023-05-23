Marc Shaiman Teases Possible Musical Episode of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING For Season 3

Season three of the hit comedy will feature Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Jeremy Shamos and more.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1

Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 Drama League Awards

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to revolve around the making of a Broadway show, but will the season include a full-blown musical episode? A new teaser from 2023 Tony-nominees Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman suggests one could be on the horizon!

“We’ve worked on the next season of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’” Shaiman told Variety, “We’re not allowed to say anything more than that, but you could probably do that math.”

The duo also shared a bit of news about the forthcoming stage adaptation of the cult-hit NBC Broadway-centric drama, SMASH!

Wittman told Variety, “We had a lovely meeting about casting yesterday. Susan Stroman is directing it and we have a schedule. We have two workshops and then it will open spring of 2025.”

Season three of the hit comedy will feature Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Linda Emond, Wesley TaylorJeremy Shamos and more. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show. Watch a first look at the new season here.

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Tony-Winner André De Shields To Perform And Be Honored At Flushing Town Hall Gala Photo
Tony-Winner André De Shields To Perform And Be Honored At Flushing Town Hall Gala

Flushing Town Hall will hold its annual gala, Around the World & Home Again, on Thursday, June 15.

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Photo
2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion

The Broadway League has released statistics for the 2022-2023 season, which began on May 23, 2022, and ended on May 21, 2023. In the first full season since Broadway returned from the COVID-19 pandemic closure, Broadway reached a total attendance of 12,283,399 and generated $1,577,586,897 in grosses. The 2022-2023 season included 1,474 playing weeks and 11,506 performances.

How Playwrights Tony Kushner, Jeremy O. Harris, Martyna Majok and More Mobilized To Rescue Photo
How Playwrights Tony Kushner, Jeremy O. Harris, Martyna Majok and More Mobilized To Rescue The Tony Awards

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2023 Tony Awards are set to air live on CBS, Sunday, June 11, having been briefly scuttled by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. According to a new report, the Broadway industry has numerous playwrights to thank for the fortuitous turn of events. 

Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY Photo
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY

Goodspeed Musicals is welcoming Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. The ultimate stage mother fighting for her daughters' success will run through June 25 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. See first look video of star Judy McLean performing the classic anthem, 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in the production.


More Hot Stories For You

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion
Video: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of SeasonBroadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season
Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage CompanyAdam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You