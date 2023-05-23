Marc Shaiman Teases Possible Musical Episode of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING For Season 3

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to revolve around the making of a Broadway show, but will the season include a full-blown musical episode? A new teaser from 2023 Tony-nominees Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman suggests one could be on the horizon!

“We’ve worked on the next season of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’” Shaiman told Variety, “We’re not allowed to say anything more than that, but you could probably do that math.”

The duo also shared a bit of news about the forthcoming stage adaptation of the cult-hit NBC Broadway-centric drama, SMASH!

Wittman told Variety, “We had a lovely meeting about casting yesterday. Susan Stroman is directing it and we have a schedule. We have two workshops and then it will open spring of 2025.”

Season three of the hit comedy will feature Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Jeremy Shamos and more. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show. Watch a first look at the new season here.

"Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.