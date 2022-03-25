Manhattan School Of Music Presents Stephen Sondheim's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Manhattan School of Music's Musical Theatre program, launched in fall 2016, welcomes back audiences to Neidorff-Karpati Hall for its spring mainstage production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. The production will run for four performances, March 25-27.

Directed by Don Stephenson, with musical direction by Paul Masse, the MSM production is the School's first mainstage Musical Theatre production to welcome live audiences since the COVID-19 pandemic began in late winter 2020. A workshop production of the new Dave Malloy-Krista Knight musical, Don't Stop Me, ran for four sold-out performances at Riverside Theatre last month and was attended by many of the musical theatre community's leading lights. Among them were the show's Tony-nominated composer/co-lyricist Dave Malloy, book writer/co-lyricist Krista Knight, and Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George, with book by James Lapine, is one of Sondheim's most beloved musicals. Inspired by French painter Georges Seurat, the plot revolves around George - a fictionalized version of Seurat, who is deeply immersed in the painting of his masterpiece, Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte - and his present-day great-grandson, also an artist. The show's original Broadway production, which featured Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, opened in 1984, exactly 100 years after Seurat first put brush to canvas to begin La Grande Jatte.

This is the first production of Sunday in the Park with George to open in New York since Sondheim's death at the age of 91 in November 2021. To purchase tickets, please visit the MSM website.