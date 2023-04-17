Major Attaway, Kevin Massey & More to Star in GOLDEN Industry Presentations

GOLDEN, a new musical, will have industry presentations on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21, 2023. The presentation stars Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin), Morgan Lynee Dudley (The Prom film, Descendents: The Rise of Red), Kevin Massey (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger), with Tsilala Brock, Michelle Duffy, Will Gallacher, Megan Masako Haley, Marina Kondo, Eric Leviton, Zonya Love, Aaron Michael Ray, Dustin Sullivan, and Kaila Wooten.

The stars are vanishing from the night sky, a new evil is growing in the Western Wood, and nineteen-year-old Alexa finds herself on a journey to reconcile the grief of her past with the promise of her future. In this contemporary reimagining of Rumplestiltskin by the Brothers' Grimm, the fate of a magical kingdom is thrown into turmoil. Only by finding the courage to believe and share that belief with those around her does our heroine stand a chance of saving the day and, just maybe, finding her way home.

GOLDEN features music and lyrics by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, a book by Francesca Peppiatt with Whit Cook, and the presentation is directed by Madsie Flynn with music direction from Robert Frost, and production stage management Kara Kaufman. Mat Lipscomb produces, Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott serve as executive producers, ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Director Madsie Flynn said, "I am so thrilled to be a part of this exciting developmental process - if there's something that our world needs more than a fairytale which champions belief, hope, and the deep-seated need to tell each other stories, I don't know what it is."

For more information, visit GoldenTheMusical.com.