Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Major Attaway, Kevin Massey & More to Star in GOLDEN Industry Presentations

Major Attaway, Kevin Massey & More to Star in GOLDEN Industry Presentations

In this contemporary reimagining of Rumplestiltskin by the Brothers' Grimm, the fate of a magical kingdom is thrown into turmoil.

Apr. 17, 2023  

GOLDEN, a new musical, will have industry presentations on Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21, 2023. The presentation stars Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin), Morgan Lynee Dudley (The Prom film, Descendents: The Rise of Red), Kevin Massey (Wicked, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Jon-Michael Reese (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger), with Tsilala Brock, Michelle Duffy, Will Gallacher, Megan Masako Haley, Marina Kondo, Eric Leviton, Zonya Love, Aaron Michael Ray, Dustin Sullivan, and Kaila Wooten.

The stars are vanishing from the night sky, a new evil is growing in the Western Wood, and nineteen-year-old Alexa finds herself on a journey to reconcile the grief of her past with the promise of her future. In this contemporary reimagining of Rumplestiltskin by the Brothers' Grimm, the fate of a magical kingdom is thrown into turmoil. Only by finding the courage to believe and share that belief with those around her does our heroine stand a chance of saving the day and, just maybe, finding her way home.

GOLDEN features music and lyrics by John Hodges and Geordy Wells, a book by Francesca Peppiatt with Whit Cook, and the presentation is directed by Madsie Flynn with music direction from Robert Frost, and production stage management Kara Kaufman. Mat Lipscomb produces, Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott serve as executive producers, ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Director Madsie Flynn said, "I am so thrilled to be a part of this exciting developmental process - if there's something that our world needs more than a fairytale which champions belief, hope, and the deep-seated need to tell each other stories, I don't know what it is."

For more information, visit GoldenTheMusical.com.



Related Stories
Complete Casting Set For ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages Photo
Complete Casting Set For ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages
Joining the previously announced Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, the 18-member cast began rehearsals today for the new musical which celebrates the life of the trailblazing DJ Alan Freed.
Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Photo
Video: Tituss Burgess Sings in SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek
Watch a sneak peek video from the fourth episode of season two of Schmigadoon! In the sneak peek, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) realize they are still stuck in Schmicago after trying to escape. The are joined by the show's narrator, played by Tituss Burgess, who serenades them with a song.
SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024 Photo
SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024
A new block of tickets has just been released for SIX, the Tony Award-winning global hit musical by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Tickets are now on sale though January 7, 2024.
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British actor Murray Melvin has died at age 90. Murray made several stage and screen appearances, including The Phantom of the Opera, A Taste of Honey, Torchwood and Barry Lyndon.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/17: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closes, Plus a Message From Andrew and Celia Keenan-BolgerWake Up With BWW 4/17: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closes, Plus a Message From Andrew and Celia Keenan-Bolger
April 17, 2023

Top stories: Inside closing night of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, plus a video message from Andrew and Celia Keenan-Bolger!
Ben Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title RoleBen Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title Role
April 16, 2023

Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford will be out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh will step into the role this evening.
Photos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED MoviePhotos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED Movie
April 16, 2023

On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company PortraitPhoto: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait
April 16, 2023

The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre today, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & LoeweBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & Loewe
April 15, 2023

We are celebrating Camelot with a playlist of 30 of our favorite Lerner and Loewe songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Camelot, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Gigi, Paint Your Wagon, and more!
share