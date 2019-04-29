Madame Tussauds New York Will Launch a Broadway Experience in Partnership WIth Andrew Lloyd Webber

Madame Tussauds New York announces today the launch of their newest experience, "Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway", in partnership with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, set to rock 42nd Street in early June. Guests will have a unique opportunity to see what's behind the curtain with an immersive tour showcasing the sights, sounds, and intricate details that go into putting on a Broadway show.

The experience will transport guests through a labyrinth of mirrors, ropes, pulleys, and props as they move from room to room, each showcasing a different backstage aspect. Guests start the experience at the Broadway Bar before being greeted by none other than The Phantom of the Opera. They will be swept through some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic masterpieces, including The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and Cats. In addition, a digital component will allow guests to try their hand at singing their favorite Broadway songs.

"Seeing a show on Broadway is a bucket list requirement for many people when visiting New York City," said Tom Middleton, General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York. "Now, your Broadway experience doesn't have to stop when you leave the theater. You can literally be a part of the glamour and see firsthand what it takes to make a Broadway show happen every night."

Just in time for the 2019 Tony Awards, gear up for the perfect Broadway experience and allow yourself to get immersed in all of your favorite musicals, both past, and present.

For more information about Madame Tussauds New York, visit madametussauds.com/new-york.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You