MUSICAT LIVE MUSIC HEALS - AN EVENING OF EMPATHY- ISLAND FEVER To Take Place This August

Musicat and Live Music Heals- an arts organization with a social impact mission to empower world youth through the transformative healing effects of music and art, is hosting a private cocktail event on August 7 at the Hard Rock Cafe 1501 Broadway- 6:30pm. Musicat creates wellness content focused on the powers of music and arts in education and healthcare.

MUSICAT LIVE MUSIC HEALS - AN EVENING OF EMPATHY- ISLAND FEVER- - is a private cocktail dinner and live music fundraiser featuring samples of the important educational music arts programs from Musicat TV to build a greater awareness of the "Meducational" programs and expand it's reach to the greater NYC community and beyond. Island fever will feature various live music performances from award-winning artists from various genres of music and feature a special reggae fusion rum punch party with grammy award winning artist Maxi Priest.

Guests who support youth education through the arts, as well as the youth health community, educational community and entertainment community are invited to attend this invigorating evening which will also feature a silent and live music and arts auction and interactive examples of our programs.

Proceeds will be directed to Musicat TV productions and distribution within the arts and education communities. Musicat TV and Island Fever will be directing portion of proceeds to TeachRock who's mission is to bring the sound, stories, and science of music to all classrooms.

Musicat TV is streaming in 15 children's hospitals nationwide, Please contact musicatmuses@gmail.com or text 972-951-5909 for ticket pricing, program schedule and sponsor information.