MTI and Broadway Media Will Offer Scenic Projections to Licensees in the UK and Europe

Through a continued partnership between leading resource and technology provider, Broadway Media, and the foremost musical licensing house, Music Theatre International (MTI), organizations in the UK and Europe may now license the Scenic Projections™ resource for MTI's top titles.

This announcement follows Broadway Media's existing distribution in North America and the recent expansion into the Australasia region, culminating in a global licensing agreement with MTI that incorporates the services that make each of them leaders in their respective fields.

"We are enormously grateful for our continued relationship with Music Theatre International," says Quentin Sanford, President of Broadway Media, "We built Broadway Media to break down barriers to the performing arts, and it's in this spirit that we aim to make mounting a stage production easier than ever, particularly as organizations return to the stage for the first time in nearly two years."

Designed to increase production value, yet remain simple and more affordable than traditional backdrop rentals, Broadway Media's Scenic Projections™ combine their free, easy-to-use software with beautiful show-specific artwork.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Quentin and his team at Broadway Media to bring this exceptional product directly to our customers in the UK and Europe," commented Ryan Macaulay, MTI London's Director of Operations, Education and Development.

Scenic Projections™, are comprehensive full-show digital scenery packages for commonly produced musicals that include all the scenes, settings and special effects in the licensed script. The materials are designed by some of the most celebrated and influential theatrical designers worldwide, and certain packages feature artwork from original Broadway productions.

"Scenic Projections™ are a useful and artistically sound product, but one of the real selling points is that the people at Broadway Media understand theatre and the needs of our customers," says John Prignano, MTI's Chief Operations Officer. "We couldn't be happier with our partnership with Broadway Media."

Focussed on making producing theatre easier, Scenic Projections™ are delivered pre-cued and can be easily projected as a backdrop replacement and a complement to traditional scenic and lighting design.

"We develop products specifically for the time-strapped teachers and the community theatre leaders of our world," says Sanford, "Broadway Media is focussed on helping more people produce amazing shows, getting more communities seeing theatre, and getting kids on stage and exposed to new opportunities."

To learn more about Broadway Media and Scenic Projections™, organizations may request a no-cost product demo by visiting https://broadway.media/europe.