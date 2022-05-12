MTI Releases Dramatic Moments for Theater Educators

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the release of Dramatic Moments, the first product from MTI Classroom, which is an inspiring collaboration between theatre teachers, students, authors and industry professionals designed to elevate arts education. MTI Classroom lets theatre practitioners and fans engage with the shows and musical theatre authors they know and love.

Dramatic Moments are licensable versions of a single scene and song designed to help users study, rehearse, perform, and then share in the classroom, school web platforms, or on social media. Each Dramatic Moment includes a short script of the scene, sheet music, a piano accompaniment track, and a 10-15 minute virtual masterclass from the show's authors.

Dramatic Moments provide a special opportunity to dig deeper into the works of the MTI catalog. Each virtual masterclass features video of the creators discussing the origins of the show, notable experiences and productions, and more behind-the-scenes insights. The authors take users through the scene's/song's journey, providing valuable tips and context to help bring the scene/song to life.

"MTI Classroom represents the evolution of MTI's investment in theatre education. Dramatic Moments 'peels back the curtain' on the creative process with exlcusive 'behind-the-scenes' access to the show's creators," said John Prignano, Music Theatre International's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development. "We are launching 11 Dramatic Moments (with more on the way), and each scene/song can be used as part of an academic lesson, an acting workshop, a performance, or all of the above. From family-friendly blockbusters like Shrek and Theatre for Young Audience shows like She Persisted to serious works like A Man of No Importance and The Story of My Life, Dramatic Moments has something for all levels of students and performers."

There are currently 11 Dramatic Moments available to purchase for $35.00 each. Songs/scenes include:

"Don't Go"

Show: Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!

Book and Lyrics By: Mo Willems

Music By: Deborah Wicks La Puma

"Hope"

Show: She Persisted: The Musical

Book and Lyrics By: Adam Tobin

Music By: Deborah Wicks La Puma

"I Know It's Today"

Show: Shrek the Musical

Book and Lyrics By: David Lindsay - Abaire

Music By: Jeanine Tesori

"Perfect/Not"

Show: She Persisted: The Musical

Book and Lyrics By: Adam Tobin

Music By: Deborah Wicks La Puma

"Princess"

Show: A Man of No Importance.

Book and Lyrics By: Lynn Ahrens and Terrance McNally

Music By: Stephen Flaherty

"Promise Me This"

Show: The Theory of Relativity

Music & Lyrics: Neil Bartram

Book: Brian Hill

Music By: Neil Bartram

"Right Hand Man"

Show: Something Rotten!

Book and Lyrics By: Karey Kirkpatrick , Wayne Kirkpatrickand John O'Farrell

Music By: Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

"Streets of Dublin"

Show: A Man of No Importance.

Book and Lyrics By: Lynn Ahrens and Terrance McNally

Music By: Stephen Flaherty

"The Butterfly"

Show: The Story of My Life

Music & Lyrics: Neil Bartram

Book: Brian Hill

Music By: Neil Bartram

"Time to Get Dressed"

Show: Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience

Book and Lyrics By: Mo Willems

Music By: Deborah Wicks La Puma

"What Could Have Been"

Show: Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Book and Lyrics By: Mo Willems

Music By: Deborah Wicks La Puma

Please visit https://shop.mtishows.com/ to purchase a Dramatic Moment. Currently available in US and Canada.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and supporting underserved theatre communities and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions™ are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

About MTI Classroom

MTI Classroom is an inspiring collaboration between theatre teachers, students, authors and industry professionals designed to elevate arts education. MTI Classroom's virtual, free "Town Hall" events which took place in January and April featured special guests from MTI and Disney Theatrical Group who shared expert advice and guidance around the licensing and production of Newsies JR. and Descendants. Dramatic MomentsTM is the first product available for purchase that falls under the MTI Classroom umbrella.