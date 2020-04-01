MTI Partners With Senior Housing Orgs for Medical Supply Drive SEND IN THE GOWNS

Music Theatre International has partnered with the American Senior Housing Association and Juniper Communities, leaders in seniors housing is launching an initiative to inspire the public to help make or gather Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and donate it to a local senior living community.

Send in the Gowns is uniquely focused on reaching out to theatre groups and costumers as many of them have access to sewing teams, fabric, elastic and other materials needed to make gowns, face masks, and face shields to help in the fight against COVID-19. However, anyone can join the cause. Directions for how to make the PPE can be found at https://junipercommunities.com/send-in-the-gowns.

"The campaign called "Send in the Gowns", is a play off of the classic Broadway tune, "Send in the Clowns" explained Lynne Katzmann, CEO and Founder of Juniper Communities. "Juniper has been proud to be among the first to pilot MTI's Broadway Senior program - where older adults move from the audience to center stage, starring in their favorite Broadway musicals that have been adapted just for them. Now, we're calling on our theatre friends to help equip us with a new kind of costuming - Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). These costumes may not be glamorous, but they're necessary to keep our residents and those who care for them safe during COVID-19."

Nationwide, there is a shortage of basic yet essential supplies and Juniper is asking the public to mobilize their sewing teams, dip into their reserves of fabric and elastic, and share their ingenuity and compassion to create gowns and masks to protect those who are most vulnerable. Join the campaign at #SendInTheGowns and #WeWillGetThroughThisTogether.

The show must go on, and with your help it will. Connect with Juniper at info@junipercommunities.com or reach out to a senior living community near you.





