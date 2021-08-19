MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Headline 2021 US Open Opening Night Ceremony

The USTA today announced that the cast of the Tony-nominated hit Broadway musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical, led by the show's stars, Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza, will headline the Opening Night Ceremony at the 2021 US Open. The performance will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium prior to the evening session of play on Monday, August 30.

"The US Open is back, Broadway is back, and what better way to celebrate our greatest return but with a performance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, to open this year's US Open," said Mike McNulty, USTA Chairman of the Board and President. "Our fans will be treated to some of the biggest names in tennis - and in musical theater - on our Opening Night."

Joining Mr. Tveit and Ms. Mendoza will be cast members Jaqueline B. Arnold, Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder, Holly James and Jeigh Madjus. Nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical brings Baz Luhrmann's iconic film to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to resume performances on Broadway on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). The production is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

For more information, visit www.MoulinRougeMusical.com.