MNE's Emerging Choreographers Festival Begins February 24
MNE (Mare Nostrum Elements), in collaboration with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, announces the 7th annual EMERGING CHOREOGRAPHER SERIES, February 24 & 25, 7:30 PM at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, 31-10 Thomson Avenue, LIC. If those dates are not convenient for you, we also invite you to attend the dress rehearsal on Sunday, February 23 at 4 PM.
Ten choreographers were selected from 90 applicants: Emory Campbell Kelsey Burns Isaac Iskra (the autistic choreographer looks at the autistic experience in his work) Dolly Sfeir (returning choreographer) Samara Seligsohn Peter Cheng spacejunk (Ashley Yehoda & Lillian Joergensen) Edgard Toro Rebecca Van Dover
The dancemakers were chosen by a panel that consisted of MNE's co-founder/directors Nicola Iervasi and Kevin Albert, joined by Steven Hitt, Producing Director of LPA; Archie Burnett; Christian Von Howard; Katherine Crockett; Miki Orihara; Christine Dakin; and Xianix Barrera, who received a 2019 Bessie Nominee for Outstanding Performance for her appearance last year on the Emerging Choreographer Series.For more information visit www.mnelements.org
