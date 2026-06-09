MJ on Broadway to Welcome Jackson Robert Vann as 'Little Michael'

Jackson Robert Vann will join the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, June 9. Originally from Charleston, Jackson Robert Vann will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Emjay Roa.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 7 million patrons globally. The German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Brisbane’s Lyric Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours.