MJ on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about MJ the Musical on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is MJ playing on Broadway?

MJ the Musical is running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre. It is located at 250 West 52nd Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to MJ on Broadway?

The Neil Simon Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E), 49th Street (N, R, W), and 7th Ave (B, D, E). 59th Street-Columbus Circle (A, B, C, D, 1) is also within walking distance, but will take a bit longer to get there.

When did MJ open on Broadway?

MJ the Musical began previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on December 6, 2021 and offically opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive on Broadway in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

Is MJ playing outside of New York City?

Yes! The First National Tour of MJ launched from Chicago in summer 2023. The musical will open in the London's West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024, starring Tony winner Myles Frost in the title role.

What is MJ based on?

MJ the Musical is a jukebox musical based on the life of the American entertainer Michael Jackson (1958-2009). Known as the "King of Pop", he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. During his four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture.

Jackson is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 400 million records worldwide. His honors include 15 Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and 39 Guinness World Records, including the "Most Successful Entertainer of All Time".

What is MJ about?

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the stage. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status. MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

Who wrote MJ?

MJ the Muscial features songs form Michael Jackson's catalog and a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. it is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

How long is MJ?

MJ the Musical is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

What days of the week does MJ play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in MJ?

The main characters in MJ the Musical include: Michael Jackson, Middle Michael, Little Michael, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Randy Jackson, Joe Jackson / Rob, Katherine Jackson, Berry Gordy/Nick, Suzanne de Passe, Rachel, Alejandro, and Dave.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of MJ?

The original Broadway company included: Myles Frost (Michael Jackson), Tavon Olds-Sample (Middle Michael), Christian Wilson and Walter Russell III (Little Michael), John Edwards (Jackie Jackson), Apollo Levine (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Lamont Walker II (Jermaine Jackson), Zelig Williams (Marlon Jackson), Raymond Baynard (Randy Jackson), Quentin Earl Darrington (Joe Jackson/Rob), Ayana George (Katherine Jackson), Antoine L. Smith (Berry Gordy/Nick), Carina-Kay Louchiey (Suzanne de Passe), Whitney Bashor (Rachel), Gabriel Ruíz (Alejandro), and Joey Sorge (Dave).

Is the original Broadway cast still in MJ?

While some original company members remain in the cast, most of roles are now played by replacement actors.

What songs are in MJ?

Musical numbers in MJ the Musical include:

"Beat It" – MJ, Company

"Tabloid Junkie" / "Price of Fame" – MJ and Rachel

"Shout" / "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" / "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" – Ensemble

"Climb Ev'ry Mountain" – Little Michael

"The Love You Save" / "I Want You Back" / "ABC" – Little Michael, Little Marlon, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie

"I'll Be There" – Katherine, Little Michael, MJ

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" / "Blame It on the Boogie" / "Dancing Machine" – MJ, Michael, Marlon, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Company

"Stranger in Moscow" – MJ

"You Can't Win" – Berry Gordy and Michael

"I Can't Help It" – Quincy Jones and Michael

"Keep the Faith" – Quincy Jones and Michael

"Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" – Michael, MJ, and Ensemble

"Earth Song" / "They Don't Care About Us" – MJ and Ensemble

"Billie Jean" – MJ

"Smooth Criminal" – MJ and Ensemble

"For the Love of Money" / "Can You Feel It" – Joseph Jackson, Michael, Marlon, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Orchestra

"Money" – Joseph Jackson

"Keep the Faith (Reprise)" – Rob, MJ, and Ensemble

"She's Out of My Life" – MJ and Michael

"Jam" – MJ, Ensemble, and Orchestra

"Human Nature" – MJ and Rachel

"Bad" / "2 Bad" – MJ, Company and Orchestra

"Price of Fame (Reprise)" – MJ

"Thriller" – Little Michael, MJ, Joseph Jackson and Ensemble

"Man in the Mirror" – Company

"Jam (Reprise)" / "Black or White" / "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' (Reprise)" – Company

"Working Day and Night" – Orchestra

Does MJ have a cast recording?

Yes! The original cast recording was released in July 2022 and nominated for Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Did MJ win any awards?

MJ the Musical was nominated for ten Tony Awards and won in four categories, including Best Choreography (Christopher Wheeldon) and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost).

Can I bring my child to MJ?

Yes! MJ is recommended for ages 8 and up. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.

How do I get tickets to MJ?

Does MJ have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. Click “Enter Now” for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not. If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances. PLEASE NOTE: Lottery seats may be partial view.

