MJ Joins Partnership To Present $20,000 In Scholarships To Two HBCU Students 

MJ on Broadway will partner with Color Farm Media, Reggie Van Lee and Nico Sidoti to present two $10,000 scholarships to previously selected students from Historically Black College and Universities in celebration of MJ's sponsoring of the 2022 Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic presented by Walmart: Morehouse Tigers vs. Howard Bison football game.

"Color Farm Media is proud to support MJ and this innovative and meaningful partnership with the HBCU Football Classic," says Co-Founders of Color Farm Media Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon. "HBCUs are more important than ever and are essential to advancing the future of our country. We are thrilled to present scholarships to very deserving students at both Morehouse and Howard. Color Farm's work focuses on storytelling, and advances a narrative that rebrands Blackness and enables HBCU students to rise to the height of their potential where there are no limitations to their dreams."

As previously announced, MJ is partnering with Sports Eleven05 and Van Wagner Sports to present the 2022 Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic presented by Walmart: Morehouse Tigers vs. Howard Bison football game on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Metlife Stadium; the first time the game has been played in the tri-state area in 8 years.

This history making partnership is the first of it's kind between a Broadway show and the HBCU Football Classic. "We're excited to have MJ the Musical as a Broadway partner, says Co-Founder of Sports Eleven05 Andrew Baker. "To understand the type of energy they're bringing, you have to go see the show. Their dedication to the community speaks volumes."

Together, MJ, Sports Evelen05 and Color Farm Media will host a pep rally open to the public in anticipation of the historic game in Duffy Square on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00PM-6:00PM. Appearances will be made by the cast of MJ, the Morehouse Tigers and Howard Bison marching bands, and more. MJ cast members Michele Mercedes and Apollo Levine are set to host the event, with Will Traxx "Voice of the City" serving as the pep rally's official emcee. Hot 93.7's DJ SpAzO will DJ the event.

The first edition of the Toyota HBCU NY Football Classic, presented by Walmart renews the historic rivalry between two premier institutions rich in heritage and tradition, both on and off the field. Celebrating the tradition and pageantry of the HBCU gameday experience, the game's halftime show will feature spectacular drum line performances and the battle of the bands between Morehouse's "House of Funk" and Howard's "Showtime" marching bands.

The Black National Anthem will be performed pre-show by a cast member from MJ. For more information, please vist www.hbcunyfc.com.

Tickets for the Toyota HBCU NY Football Classic, presented by Walmart are on sale now.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.