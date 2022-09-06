MJ Breaks Neil Simon Theatre Box Office Record for the 5th Time

Click Here for More on MJ

The unofficial final days of summer have delivered yet another record-breaking 8-perfomance week for MJ. Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre box office record for the 5th time, MJ's receipts totaled $1,762,559 for the week ending Sunday, September 4. This brings the total cumulative gross of the smash hit musical to $49,415,323.90.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.

MJ features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier & Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles Lapointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.