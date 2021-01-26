MINYAN Starring THE INHERITANCE Star Samuel H. Levine Purchased by Strand Releasing

The gay indie drama Minyan, starring The Inheritance star, Samuel H. Levine, has been acquired by Strand Releasing in North America. The film is currently eyeing a fall 2021 theatrical release.

Minyan centers on a young Jewish man caught between thrilling private trysts and his repressive community amidst the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York. The film is based on a short story by David Bezmozgis.

The film was named an official selection at last year's Berlin International Film Festival and was the winner of Outfest's grand jury prize for U.S. narrative feature.

Samuel H. Levine was most recently seen on Broadway in in The Inheritance. Levine also starred in the acclaimed West End production of the play. Levine's upcoming projects include the film Red, White and Water with Jennifer Lawrence and Samira Wiley and Before the World Set on Fire.

Levine has also been seen recently in the TV series Big Dogs and the feature film Alia's Birth. His additional TV credits include Instinct, Bull, and Elementary on CBS.