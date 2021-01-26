MINYAN Starring THE INHERITANCE Star Samuel H. Levine Purchased by Strand Releasing
The film is currently eyeing a fall 2021 theatrical release.
The gay indie drama Minyan, starring The Inheritance star, Samuel H. Levine, has been acquired by Strand Releasing in North America. The film is currently eyeing a fall 2021 theatrical release.
Minyan centers on a young Jewish man caught between thrilling private trysts and his repressive community amidst the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York. The film is based on a short story by David Bezmozgis.
The film was named an official selection at last year's Berlin International Film Festival and was the winner of Outfest's grand jury prize for U.S. narrative feature.
Samuel H. Levine was most recently seen on Broadway in in The Inheritance. Levine also starred in the acclaimed West End production of the play. Levine's upcoming projects include the film Red, White and Water with Jennifer Lawrence and Samira Wiley and Before the World Set on Fire.
Levine has also been seen recently in the TV series Big Dogs and the feature film Alia's Birth. His additional TV credits include Instinct, Bull, and Elementary on CBS.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever mi...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 24- Happy Birthday, Daveed Diggs!
For his performance in Hamilton, Daveed won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast albu...
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser
Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to “Save Birdland”...
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Jeremy Jordan in Hallmark's MIX UP IN THE MEDITERRANEAN
Jeremy Jordan is returning to your screens with the all new Hallmark movie, Mix Up in the Mediterranean....