Photos: Ethan Slater & Betsy Wolfe’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe had their celebratory opening night performance in Little Shop of Horrors, now in its seventh year at The Westside Theatre! An afterparty was held at Bar Lola. See photos!

Currently joining Slater and Wolfe in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

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