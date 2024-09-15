MARVIN MAKES MUSIC To Have NYC Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marvin Makes Music, an inspiring new family musical celebrating the early life of legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch, is set to receive an exclusive industry reading on September 26 at Ripley Grier Studios in New York City. This musical adaptation is based on Hamlisch's autobiographical children's book of the same name, chronicling his formative years as a musical prodigy.

The production features a book and lyrics by Caitlin Collins (These Walls, Outbound) and music by Matthew Lowy (Fallen Skies, These Walls). Direction is by the award-winning Scott Weinstein (Million Dollar Quartet, Ragtime). The piece is commissioned and produced by Holly Weis.

Before he was the Marvin Hamlisch-Tony, Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer-he was simply Marvin, a boy who heard music no one else could and whose best friend was the piano. Marvin Makes Music tells the heartwarming story of young Marvin as he navigates the expectations of his immigrant parents and strict Juilliard teachers, while dreaming of a future on Broadway. Infused with a playful theatricality, the piece aims to delight audiences aged 7 and up, celebrating themes of perseverance, creativity, and family.

Leading the cast is Michael Hurst (The Hours) as Marvin, with Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice) in the role of Mavin's mother Lilly and Price Waldman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) playing Marvin's father Max. Matthew Curiano (Ragtime) will appear as Piano, supported by ensemble members Sarah Hamaty (Prospect Theater Co Lab at Symphony Space) and Joy Del Valle (West Side Story).

The rich score honors the versatility and scope of Hamlisch's musical upbringing - ranging from sounds of contemporary musical theatre, to Classical influences, to Old-World Vienna, to 1950s Rock 'N Roll, to the bustling streets of New York City, to the Golden Age of Broadway.

Marvin Makes Music is a love-letter to the legacy of Hamlisch and the power of Broadway musicals, as well as an invitation to children and adults alike to listen for the music around them and inside themselves.

For more information about the show please contact: hello@marvinmakesmusic.com