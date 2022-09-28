MARTINIQUE NEW YORK Teams up with Cure to Inspire Guests to Walk and Explore the City

Walking is synonymous with New York City, especially when it comes to tourists. Now, travelers are getting incentivized to stay active while exploring what the city has to offer thanks to Martinique New York that is teaming up with Cure, a premium hydration brand, to offer hotel guests their best-selling electrolyte drink mix upon seeing proof of 10,000 steps as of today.

With the weather cooling down and the holiday season right around the corner, travelers are now being given the opportunity to keep their stamina in check with the help of the iconic Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Having recently undergone a full renovation and preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2023, Martinique New York's partnership with Cure is pays homage to the revitalized city hustle and support for locally-founded companies. Alongside the daily reward for 10,000 steps, hotel guests ready to take the Big Apple by storm will be eligible to redeem Cure's best-selling Starter Kit, inclusive of 8 sticks of Cure and a travel pouch, for proof of 20,000 steps.

Martinique New York's 10,000 Step Challenge with Cure is available to hotel guests starting on September 14th and until supplies last.

About Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton

Inspired by the grand chateaus of France's Loire Valley, The Martinique which opened in 1898 boasts a convenient Midtown South location, unique Art Deco style and rich 100+ year history. Reimagined and reopened in December of 2021, The Martinique has 521 recently renovated rooms and suites, along with a well-equipped fitness center. Guests can enjoy food and drinks throughout the day at Early Edition, currently the hotel's main restaurant. By the end of 2022, three exciting new restaurant concepts will open, including a gourmet doughnut shop, restaurant and it's to-go outpost. In the heart of Koreatown's food and karaoke scene and steps from the Empire State Building, Macy's Herald Square and Madison Square Garden, the hotel is perfectly situated for exploring the neighborhood, city or surrounding region due to its proximity to Penn Station, Long Island Railroad, Amtrak, NJ PATH system and dozens of subway and bus lines.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Martinique New York