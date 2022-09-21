MAKE LAUGHS NOT WAR Featuring Mark Normand is Coming To Carolines On Broadway in October

Make Laughs Not War, the comedy show uniting people through laughter, is coming to Carolines on Broadway on Tuesday, October 18 at 7:00pm ET. The October 18 show will feature Mark Normand and performances by Russian/Ukrainian comedians Sasha Nezlobin and Anya Zova.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Global Empowerment Mission to support victims of war in Ukraine. To purchase tickets, visit MakeLaughsNotWar.com.

Through his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery, Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about comedians on the scene. He most recently self-released a one-hour special Out To Lunch on YouTube, which has quickly amassed over 10 million views. An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had a one-hour and a half hour Comedy Central special and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on Conan, three appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and one appearance on both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Mark can also be heard on his multiple appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience, dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the "best young up and coming comic," or on his own podcast Tuesdays with Stories. Born and raised in New Orleans, surprisingly to two normal parents, he spent most of his childhood making short films and wetting the bed.

Sasha Nezlobin is one of the greatest comedy exports to reach the US market from Russia. A pioneer of the stand-up comedy genre in Russia, Nezlobin was the first Russian/Ukrainian comedian to produce, perform and film a one-hour comedy special. He also directed a sitcom about a female Russian comedian. Nezlobin recently relocated to the United States and has sold out The Hollywood Improv's main room on two separate occasions as part of his past North American tours.

Stand-up comedian, actress and producer Anya Zova was born and raised in Russia, where she became Kickboxing World Champion and graduated law school at the age of 20. She is the daughter of a Ukrainian mother and a Russian father. After relocating to the United States to pursue her American dream, she signed with WWE and began acting. Anya made her television debut on NBC's award-winning comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and appeared on the hit CBS series MacGyver. She executive produced and acted in the TV pilot Wake Up and stars in an upcoming music video with Ariana Grande.

About Make Laughs Not War

Make Laughs Not War first premiered to a sold-out crowd at the legendary Comedy Store in Los Angeles less than a month after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Currently touring the US, Make Laughs Not War features an international lineup of comedians to raise awareness and financial support for countries in conflict. Make Laughs Not War is produced by Anya Zova. For upcoming events visit MakeLaughsNotWar.com.