Lynn Kellogg, Original 'Sheila' in HAIR, Dies From Covid-19

Lynn Kellogg- Simpers, Broadway's original Sheila in the 1968 production of "Hair," passed away this week at the age of 77.

Kellogg's publicist confirmed Covid-19 as the cause of death. Her husband, John Simpers, revealed that she had non-terminal form of leukemia which had resulted in a compromised vascular system,

She had recently attended a gathering in a theater in Branson, Missouri. Many in attendance were not wearing masks.

Kellogg- Simpers made television appearances including the daytime series The Edge of Night, as well as The Beverly Hillbillies, It Takes a Thie" and Mission: Impossible". She was also seen in a supporting role in the Elvis Presley film, Charro!

As a musician, she made notable appearances on The Johnny Cash Show, entertained Vietnam War troops and toured as a folk musician.

In her later career, she developed the Sunday morning series Animals, Animals, Animals starring Hal Linden, which won a Peabody Award and a Daytime Emmy for outstanding children's informational series.

