Ludlow Ladd Joins Urban Stages WINTER RHYTHMS Lineup

Tickets are now available for Gerald Jay Markoe and Michael Colby's comic Christmas tale, Ludlow Ladd in Concert, part of the Winter Rhythms series at Urban Stages.

The cast so far includes Shawna Hamic as Hester Grimble, Nick Lunetta as Tin Soldier, Mia Pinero as Daisy, Luke Nephat Sath, Adam B. Shapiro as Nestor Grimble, Megan Styrna as Prudence Grimble, Maureen Taylor as Muriel/Missus Pinecones, and as Ludlow, Joshua Turchin (the TikTok phenom who was the first teen in a major edition of Forbidden Broadway).

It is directed by Sara Louise Lazarus. Musical Direction by Michael Lavine. Written by Michael Colby (libretto) and Gerald Jay Markoe (music), who are both Drama Desk Award nominees).

There will be two performances: December 4th at 7PM and December 11th at 2PM. It's a perfect holiday show for the whole (vaccinated) family: a phantasmagoric fusion of Oliver Twist and Fractured Fairy Tales.

Urban Stages is located at: 259 West 30th Street (off of 8th Ave.) All tickets are $30 except the opening night Gala. Please reserve your tickets now at: tinyurl.com/6m7cmjdy. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and ID.

A prequel to Charlotte Sweet, Ludlow Ladd is part Dickens, part Gilbert and Sullivan, part Fractured Fairy Tale. This family operetta evolves through mock-Christmas carols. It centers on Ludlow Ladd, a poor young orphan in Victorian Liverpool. It's Christmas night and his birthday and Ludlow wanders the streets, searching for a home. The eccentric Grimbles take him to his house, already crammed with animals, plants, and Prudence, the Grimbles' bratty daughter. After annoying the Grimbles, Ludlow is left alone with their Christmas tree. He is suddenly whisked to the Land of Yuletide Cheer where dreams can come true-resulting in a perversely sweet holiday miracle.