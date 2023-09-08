Lucas Debargue to Return to Carnegie Hall for a Piano Performance in February

Pianist Lucas Debargue, whose breakthrough performance at the Tchaikovsky International Competition in 2015 put him on the map, will return to Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8pm, presented by The Cherry Orchard Festival.

For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here.

Lucas Debargue illuminates some of classical music's most intimate and well-known solo piano works, alongside rare pieces by more obscure composers. At Carnegie Hall, Debargue will perform a Bach prelude and fugue from The Well-Tempered Clavier, two ballades by Chopin, No. 3 in A-flat Major and No. 4 in F Minor, and Beethoven's famed Moonlight Sonata.

Program

J. S. BACH

Prelude and Fugue in E-flat Major from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, BWV 852

CHOPIN

Ballade No. 3 in A-flat Major

BEETHOVEN

Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight"

CHOPIN

Ballade No. 4 in F Minor MEDTNER Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op. 5

"The Festival is thrilled to welcome Lucas Debargue back to Carnegie Hall," said Maria Shclover, Producer, Cherry Orchard Festival. "His artistry, fierce integrity, and the diversity of his musical influences make him an exceptionally enchanting musician and one of the most gifted pianists of his generation."

About Lucas Debargue

The incredible gift, artistic vision and creative freedom of Lucas Debargue was revealed by his performances at the Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow in 2015 and distinguished with the coveted Prize of the Moscow Music Critics' Association.

Today, Lucas is invited to play solo and with leading orchestras in the most prestigious venues of the world including Berlin Philharmonie, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Konzerthaus Vienna, Théâtre des Champs Elysées and Philharmonie Paris, London's Wigmore Hall and Royal Festival Hall, Alte Oper Frankfurt, Cologne Philharmonie, Suntory Hall Tokyo, the concert halls of Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Seoul, and the Moscow Conservatory, the Mariinsky Concert Hall in St. Petersburg and Carnegie Hall in New York. He has most recently appeared once again at the legendary summer gatherings in La Roque d'Anthéron and Verbier. His chamber music partners include Gidon Kremer, Janine Jansen, and Martin Fröst.

Born in 1990, Lucas forged a highly unconventional path to success. Having discovered classical music at the age of 10, the future musician began to feed his passion and curiosity with diverse artistic and intellectual experiences, which included advanced studies of literature and philosophy. The encounter with the celebrated piano teacher Rena Shereshevskaya proved a turning point: her vision and guidance inspired Lucas to make a life-long professional commitment to music.

A performer of fierce integrity and dazzling communicative power, Lucas Debargue draws inspiration for his playing from literature, painting, cinema, jazz, and develops very personal interpretation of a carefully selected repertoire. Though the core piano repertoire is central to his career, he is keen to present works by lesser-known composers like Karol Szymanowski, Nikolai Medtner, or Milosz Magin.

Lucas devotes a large portion of his time to composition and has already created over twenty works for piano solo and chamber ensembles. These include Orpheo di camera concertino for piano, drums and string orchestra, premiered by Kremerata Baltica, and a Piano Trio was created under the auspices of the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. As a permanent guest Artist of Kremerata Baltica, Lucas has been commissioned to write a chamber opera.

Sony Classical has released five of Debargue's albums with music of Scarlatti, Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, Liszt, Ravel, Medtner and Szymanowski. His monumental four-volume tribute to Scarlatti, which came out at the end of 2019, has been praised by The New York Times and selected by NPR among "the ten classical albums to usher in the next decade." August 2021 saw the release of an album devoted to the Polish composer Miłosz Magin, a true discovery of a fascinating yet unknown composer recorded with Kremerata Baltica and Gidon Kremer.

Lucas's breakthrough at the Tchaikovsky Competition is the subject of the documentary To Music. Directed by Martin Mirabel and produced by Bel Air Media, it was shown at the International Film Festival in Biarritz in 2018.

About the presenter: Since its founding in 2013, The Cherry Orchard Festival has presented renowned international works of performing and visual arts to US audiences. The Festival's goal is to increase access to the arts; as such, it is committed to offering flexible ticket prices, and planning at least one event every season that' is free of charge. We are constantly searching for the newest, most daring projects, acclaimed in the international arts arena, to introduce to our audiences in New York and in major cities across North America. For more information, visit www.cherryorchardfestival.org.