Lotus Music And Dance Presents A Celebration Of Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary
Lotus Music & Dance and George Faison are pleased to present a celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's life through dance on Saturday, February 29th at 5pm. The evening's program will be a collaboration of Lotus Music & Dance's artists including Bharata Natyam dancers Harini Srinivasan, Akhila Konuru, Kuchipudi dancers Nithya and Nishta Nandakumar, Odissi dancers Bani Ray, Shefali Ray, Shreya Patnaik, Neha Biswal, Karishmaa lyer, Neha Ketkar and more.
The story of what made Gandhi into the fearless leader of his people in their struggle for freedom from oppression and injustice, told through various dance forms along with narration and visuals. Inspired by P.A. Nazareth's "Gandhi's Outstanding Leadership" and "Gandhi: The Soulforce Warrior", the program hopes to carry forth Gandhi's important message of truth and non-violence and the practise of compassion.
George Faison has collaborated with Lotus Music & Dance since 2008 in various programs including "Erasing Boundaries", and "The Many Faces of Bala".
More information and tickets available at www.lotusmusicanddance.org.
